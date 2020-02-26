Detroit considers the marijuana ordinance – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit is looking to regulate marijuana businesses in the city.

Mayor Mike Duggan is working on an ordinance that requires at least half of marijuana companies to be owned by Detroit residents.

They say the goal is to keep some of the money earned within the city.

