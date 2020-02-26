Home Entertainment Deontay Wilder demands Tyson's fury revenge

Deontay Wilder demands Tyson's fury revenge

Bradley Lamb
Deontay Wilder is eager to return to the ring with Tyson Fury after his humiliating defeat last week, and says it is the only reason he lost because his costume weighed 40 pounds.

"It didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports. "He had no legs since the beginning of the fight.

According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Wilder said he will exercise his rematch clause against Fury.

