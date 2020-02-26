Deontay Wilder demands Tyson's fury revenge

Deontay Wilder is eager to return to the ring with Tyson Fury after his humiliating defeat last week, and says it is the only reason he lost because his costume weighed 40 pounds.

"It didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports. "He had no legs since the beginning of the fight.

According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Wilder said he will exercise his rematch clause against Fury.

Wilder was upset because his team threw in the towel.

"I'd rather die in the ring than throw in the towel," he said, according to Pugmire. "I am a warrior."

It remains to be seen whether or not he will get his revenge, but after the fight, most people talked about the fact that Fury licked his blood from his neck, and Wilder did nothing to stop him.