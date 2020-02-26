"Democracy is at stake,quot;: what to know about the protests in the Dominican Republic

By the time the leaders of the Dominican Republic realized that something was wrong with the voting machines, people had been voting for hours.
In response, the government took the unprecedented move to suspend municipal elections nationwide on February 16, causing widespread protests and fears that future votes could be threatened.
The protests reflected anxieties in the Caribbean country and around the world to protect the elections, from foreign interference, manipulation in the home and self-inflicted errors, such as the faulty application recently used in the Iowa committees. Concerns are especially acute in the Dominican Republic, where a party has held the presidency for most of the past 24 years, and where the strong men who ruled for much of the twentieth century still cast long shadows.
The Dominican Republic now faces two important elections in three months, amid growing protests and distrust.
The next protests are scheduled for Thursday, when the Dominican Republic will celebrate 176 years of independence from Haiti.
"I am sure that many Dominicans will go out to protest Independence Day," said José María Cabral, 31, a filmmaker and protester. "We are here because this can get much worse, the crisis can get much worse." "People are ready."
What happened in the first elections?
On February 16, the Dominican Republic held municipal elections for four hours before officials realized that electronic voting machines were malfunctioning, election board officials said.
Election officials found that about 60 percent of the country was affected, and voters could not see the full ballots.
"In many of the machines you could only see one of the parties on the ballot, sometimes two or three, but you could never see all the parties on a ballot," Mr. Cabral said.
As the scope of the problem was clarified, election officials suspended the vote. "The electronic vote failed us that morning,quot;, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, president of the electoral board, he told party delegates days later
The officials also admitted that, at least one day before the elections, they knew of a problem with the voting machines, but they thought it would be easy to solve.
"We were warned, but not of the magnitude of the problem," said Castaños Guzmán. Referring to the people who helped set up the system, he said: "They told us it was a problem that could be solved at the time the machines were installed."
How did the government respond?
After suspending the vote, the electoral board scheduled a new election for March 15, 30 days after the original date, as mandated by the Constitution. The board said the polls would use only paper ballots. The ballots that were submitted in February would be destroyed.
The board also suspended its national technical director and enlisted the Organization of American States, a group similar to the United Nations representing 35 nations of the Western Hemisphere, to audit the automated voting system.
"This audit will be complete and binding on its results," said the O.A.S. He said in a statement.
The Dominican Republic also faces a presidential election on May 17, which increases the pressure to ensure that its electoral system works and is reliable.
February's malfunction was not the first time the country had problems with an automated voting system. During the 2016 presidential elections, the electoral board took 13 days to count the votes cast electronically.
The international and national organizations that monitored past Dominican elections have witnessed cases of illegal campaigns and have found vote buying indicators. For some voters, the February suspended elections seemed a warning about corruption, or even remembered memories of when the army interrupted the vote count in 1978, as the country slowly emerged from decades of authoritarianism.
Why did the protests erupt?
Shortly after the elections were suspended, hundreds of protesters marched in Santo Domingo, the capital. Thousands more have marched across the country since then, and protests have included cacerolazos, in which people hit pots and pans from their homes.
Many of the protesters called for the resignation of the electoral board, but Eduardo Sánchez, a founding member of Somos Pueblo, an activist group in Santo Domingo, said the resulting vacancies would take too long to fill.
Instead, Somos Pueblo and other protesters are calling for international and local vigilantes to monitor the upcoming elections and ensure there is no fraud when playing an active role. They also demand transparency from Dominican officials.
"This requires an unprecedented solution," Sanchez said.
Electoral board measures have not been enough to counteract the growing distrust, said Orlando Jorge Mera, delegate of the main opposition party, the Modern Revolutionary Party.
"It could not have been just negligence or lack of quality control, it seems that there was some sabotage," he said.
Many protesters and political parties believe that the ruling party, the Dominican Liberation Party, which has held the presidency for the past 16 years, tried to take advantage of the malfunctioning machines, Jorge Mera said.
A candidate for mayor of Santo Domingo, Bartolomé Pujals Suárez, who was supposed to be on the Alianza País ballot, said the board acted "in a way that pleases the ruling party."
"The board does not guarantee free and democratic elections," he said. "They are at the service of the government, and the government is not preparing to relinquish power."
"Dominican democracy is at stake," Pujals Suarez said.
The Dominican Republic had its first peaceful transfer of power from a freely elected president to another in 1978, after 12 years under the strong man Joaquín Balaguer, civil war and American intervention, and 30 years under the dictator Rafael Trujillo.
Now, the nation has one of the highest electoral participation rates in Latin America, said Ramona Hernandez, director of the Institute for Dominican Studies at the University of the City of New York.
"Despite everything you hear, people participate in the electoral process," he said. "They believe in this, and that is why we care."
