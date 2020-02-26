"Democracy is at stake,quot;: what to know about the protests in the Dominican Republic

"In many of the machines you could only see one of the parties on the ballot, sometimes two or three, but you could never see all the parties on a ballot," Mr. Cabral said.

As the scope of the problem was clarified, election officials suspended the vote. "The electronic vote failed us that morning,quot;, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, president of the electoral board, he told party delegates days later

The officials also admitted that, at least one day before the elections, they knew of a problem with the voting machines, but they thought it would be easy to solve.

"We were warned, but not of the magnitude of the problem," said Castaños Guzmán. Referring to the people who helped set up the system, he said: "They told us it was a problem that could be solved at the time the machines were installed."

How did the government respond?

After suspending the vote, the electoral board scheduled a new election for March 15, 30 days after the original date, as mandated by the Constitution. The board said the polls would use only paper ballots. The ballots that were submitted in February would be destroyed.

The board also suspended its national technical director and enlisted the Organization of American States, a group similar to the United Nations representing 35 nations of the Western Hemisphere, to audit the automated voting system.

"This audit will be complete and binding on its results," said the O.A.S. He said in a statement.

The Dominican Republic also faces a presidential election on May 17, which increases the pressure to ensure that its electoral system works and is reliable.