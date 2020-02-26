Dele Alli accused of coronavirus video on Snapchat | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML77afd348b4dbb55a3d3894687897109d11% %MINIFYHTML77afd348b4dbb55a3d3894687897109d12%





Tottenham Dele Alli midfielder recently apologized for posting an offensive video on social media

Dele Alli of Tottenham has been accused by the FA of misconduct for a violation of the rules regarding a social media post about coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the midfielder posted a video on his Snapchat that seemed to make fun of an Asian man and joke about the outbreak.

Although the 23-year-old, who has won 37 games with England, apologized for his actions, the FA wrote to the player to seek his observations and has now decided to accuse him.

An FA statement said: "Dele Alli has been accused of misconduct for a violation of FA Rule E3 in relation to a publication on social networks.

There he apologized for posting the video on social networks in which the Tottenham midfielder seemed to clear up the outbreak of coronavirus

"It is alleged that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's post violates Rule E3 (1) of the FA because it was insulting and / or inappropriate and / or discredited the game.

"It is further claimed that the publication constitutes an,quot; aggravated breach ", which is defined in Rule E3 (2) of the FA, since it included a reference, either expressly or implicitly, to race and / or color and / or ethnicity and / or nationality

"You have until Thursday, March 5, 2020 to give an answer."