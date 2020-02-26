Decorated veteran of World War II turns 99 and tells young people "Take care of your country,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A local war veteran who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam celebrates his 99th birthday.

Lt. Col. Roy Glenmore Wingfield Jr. sat down with Up News Info 11 News to discuss his service and share a message of patriotism with all those who listen to his story.

His military service began at age 18 when he was recruited by the Canadian Air Force to train as a pilot during World War II. Wingfield would later go on to the U.S. Army Air Force. UU.

"I could have been killed in any war, and someone protected me. I guess it was the Lord. My role was just to hit the target, and that's what I tried to do."

He said his closest touch with death occurred during the Korean War when he was shot from the sky and survived drifting in the ocean off the coast of Korea.

“I guess it was the madness they were throwing up. It hit me and I fell into the water … sharks nibbled at my feet, but they didn't really bite me. I kicked you, you know?

Wingfield said he feels fortunate to be alive and at his age, having the opportunity to share the story of his life. He has survived all his friends and family, and currently lives in the Colonial Gardens assisted facilities in Fort Worth.

When asked what message he had for the younger generations, he said: "I hope you feel proud of your country and take care of it."

He was awarded two Purple Hears and a Silver Star among many other distinctions.