Dean Smith opens up to the pressures as head of Aston Villa before the final of the Manchester City Cup Carabao | Soccer news

Dean Smith discusses how being a fan and having a family that supports Aston Villa affects his role as club manager

Dean Smith admits that he feels more pressure as the head of Aston Villa because of his family's history with the club rather than the expectation of staying in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old is preparing to take Villa to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in Wembley this Sunday, live Sky sports, in a brief respite from the ongoing battle to avoid the descent to the Championship.

As a lifelong Villa fan, Smith, who was forced to insist that his future "was not in doubt,quot; after a loss to Watford in December, says he is aware of the demands imposed on him, but He is focusing on getting the most out of his players in each game.

"Being a head coach or manager of Aston Villa, there will always be pressure there," he said. Sky sports.

"I know John Gregory and Brian Little (former Villa managers), and I told them about the pressures that exist, because there is an expectation about this great historic football club."

"Being a supporter and having a family base that supports the club, probably the responsibility of being that leader is a little more.

"But it has not been different from being in the Championship until the Premier League. I would say that the pressure to remain in the league is the same as to be promoted."

"I've always seen games where I can't affect the result. All I can affect are the player's performances, and if the players play, then they have the opportunity to get a result."

"I try to focus on what I can control, and once a game is over I can't change it. I have to go ahead and look forward. I have been very disciplined in doing so."

Aston Villa currently ranks 17th in the Premier League and one point above the relegation places.

Smith joined Villa in 2018 after impressing on his development of the Brentford team, but admits that he has had to adapt his philosophy in his attempt to keep the West Midlands club in the Premier League.

"I learned a lot about getting into games and thinking that you can control the ball," he said. "With the quality of the players you have, there are periods when you will not have it and you will not pursue it so quickly."

"I have to go and recover it as quickly as possible, but part of the quality within this league does not allow you to do that, and when they overcome that pressure, they can reach your back, four or three very quickly, and it gives you problems.

"We have had to adapt as we go through the season, but we have also lost some important players due to injuries, which has also made us adapt. But the players and I have learned all the time."