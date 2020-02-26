David Beckham shares the reason he fell in love with Victoria in a flashback!

%MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c211% %MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c212%

That's so sweet! People have been excited about this #goals couple for years and after bumping into this new post, they are fainting once again!

In an old video that Victoria Beckham shared on social media, you can see her husband, David Beckham, sharing all the reasons why he fell in love with her and her fans can't get over the sweet clip.

%MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c213% %MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c214%

Looks like it could have been love at first sight!

%MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c215% %MINIFYHTML81777f80c9ebe1f86892fc3e371878c216%

The two have been married for no less than two decades and it seems they still love each other as from the beginning!

As for the video he published, it seems to be from the late 90s or early 2000s, when they were still in love.

Victoria can be seen sitting in front of the soccer player's couch while the couple shares laughter and compliments. So sweet!

At some point, David was questioned by an off-camera voice about what made him fall in love with the Spice Girls singer in the first place and his answer is the best.

‘I could not point the finger at one thing. It was everything. You know, the whole package. I fell in love with that, "he said as he looked at her with love in his eyes.

Victoria was clearly surprised by her extremely loving response and couldn't help asking, "Me?", Which led him to reaffirm how much he loves her.

Looking back on this video, Victoria apparently revived those exact feelings and couldn't help sharing it with the world, showing her love once again.

& # 39; So sweet! I love you @davidbeckham x ", he wrote in the caption.

The two married in July 1999 and twenty years later, they are clearly still as in love as ever!

Ad

The difference is that, meanwhile, they have become parents of nothing less than children!



Post views:

0 0