David Beckham: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & # 39; doing a good job & # 39; at Manchester United | Soccer news

David Beckham says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a good job at Manchester United

David Beckham believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves praise for his performance as a Manchester United coach and that he shares a key feature with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Under Solskjaer, United is currently fifth in the Premier League, has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and is in the Europa League knockout stage.

Beckham feels that Solskjaer will get the support of the club's fans because of his achievements in Old Trafford as a player and also because he has replicated Ferguson's philosophy of never publicly criticizing his team.

"I think he's doing a good job," Beckham said. Sky sports. "The fact that he intervened and took a step forward, and that he is still positive about the players, he got it from the boss. He would never criticize a player from his club and Ole has been exactly the same."

"He is still learning, but he will protect his players and protect Manchester United."

"All the fans will be behind him because he is a great person and for what he has done for Manchester United over the years."

Beckham, who was talking to Sky Sports as part of the launch of the Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami, confirmed that he remains a committed Manchester United fan.

But he accepts that it would always be difficult for the club to continue winning trophies in the wake of Ferguson's retirement and the departure of several key players.

"I think when you're a club as big as Manchester United and you've had the amount of success we had, there will always be a period when other clubs will have some success," he said.

"When Manchester City or Liverpool have that success, they will always talk about it. There will always be a transition period, especially when Alex Ferguson resigned."

"You also had David Gill working in the club and the players stopped playing, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs), Scholesy (Paul Scholes) and the Nevs (Gary and Phil Neville), everyone stopped playing, so there was always going to be a period when they were not so successful.

"Is it difficult to see them now? No, because I am a true Manchester United fan and whatever the situation, I love watching them play. But hopefully it doesn't last much longer without trophies because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and not many clubs have that tradition. "