Daniel Radcliffe believes that no one will imitate armed violence in & # 39; Guns Akimbo & # 39;

WENN / Phil Lewis

Describing his new movie as & # 39; a funny and crazy action movie & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He admits he didn't worry about his violent issues until he reached the set.

Daniel Radcliffe is not worried about the impact of armed violence in his new film "Akimbo weapons", insisting that it is unlikely to incite" impersonator "shootings.

The "Harry Potter" star appears next to Samara Weaving in the movie directed by Jason Lei Howden, about a video game developer who becomes a participant in a real-life death match that is broadcast online.

However, the actor insists that he did not worry about the violent issues of production because outside the US. UU., Mass shooting is rare.

"I didn't think about it until I was on set, which is something bad to say," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "This movie is made by Jason; he is from New Zealand. Samara is from Australia. I am from the United Kingdom, and this was before the shooting at the mosque in New Zealand as well."

The shooting in New Zealand in March 2019 left 51 dead after an armed man opened fire on a mosque. But Radcliffe insists that, given that armed violence is not as prevalent in Britain, nor in the native countries of Weaving and Howden, the film is unlikely to inspire shooting incidents.

"We are all from countries where I was not present enough in any of our minds," he admits. "Nobody is going to copy this in England."

The 30-year-old man also points out that many of the key scenes do not have firearms.

"Look, there are some incredibly cool action sequences and fighting sequences, some of which involve weapons, but in reality not all of them do," he adds. "I want to emphasize that nobody should take their moral compass from this movie. It's just a funny and crazy action movie."

"Maybe I should have thought about it more, but then you can start a broader conversation about the culture that informs art and all that."