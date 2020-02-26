DaBaby used as a reset judge of & # 39; Making The Band & # 39; for North Carolina auditions

The restart of Making The Band is underway, and North Carolina artist DaBaby has been elected judge for the scheduled audition dates for his home country.

According to a video posted by Diddy last week, the North Carolina casting call is scheduled for March 13-14.

DaBaby confirmed that the news was true after sharing another of Diddy's posts on his Instagram story over the weekend, saying, "Guess who [one] of the judges is in Charlotte?"

Last week, MTO reported that Diddy's children, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, also known as the Combs Poster, will act as judges on the show.

Open auditions will be held in four cities:

February 28-29: Atlanta

March 7-8: Houston

March 13-14: Charlotte

March 21-22: New York

Are you excited about the restart? Who do you think should be the judges for the other three states?