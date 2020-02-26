DaBaby reaches an agreement with the video model he accused of extortion

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Suge & # 39; She has become entangled in a legal battle with Marjorie Guaracho after she disagrees with her appearance at her party and video with sex themes for & # 39; Vibez & # 39 ;.

Rapper on the rise Dababy He agreed to reach an agreement with a video model that he accused of extortion.

Marjorie Guaracho He was among a group of beauties hired by bosses in a third-party production company last September (2019) to appear in the background images used for the "Suge" hit party and the sex-themed video for the song " Vibez. "

However, when the promotion was launched in October, he sent a legal notice to the heads of the record label of the hip-hop star on Interscope Records, claiming that his image had been stolen as it demanded damages for more than $ 75,000 (£ 58,100).

He also had problems with the appearance of making it look like he "supports pornography," but DaBaby responded with a counterclaim, insisting that all participating models had been informed of the concept of the video in advance and signed a statement in exchange for payment.

I was looking for undisclosed damages, but it seems that the case will no longer be disputed in court, as the two sides have reached an agreement to resolve the dispute.

According to The Blast, the terms of the agreement have not been fully disclosed, although Guaracho acknowledges that the rapper has the "complete and complete rights" to use her image in the "Vibez" promotion.