DaBaby liquidates legal battle with Vixen music video

Bradley Lamb
Rapper DaBaby reportedly resolved a legal battle with a video slut over an alleged attempted extortion.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, DaBaby reached an agreement with the Marjorie Guaracho model, after suing her for allegedly trying to extort him for money. Marjorie appeared in the rapper's music video for "Vibez,quot; and then threatened to sue him by saying that he used images of her in the video and made it appear that she "supports pornography."

