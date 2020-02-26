DaBaby liquidates legal battle with Vixen music video

Rapper DaBaby reportedly resolved a legal battle with a video slut over an alleged attempted extortion.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, DaBaby reached an agreement with the Marjorie Guaracho model, after suing her for allegedly trying to extort him for money. Marjorie appeared in the rapper's music video for "Vibez,quot; and then threatened to sue him by saying that he used images of her in the video and made it appear that she "supports pornography."

The model, through her lawyer, demanded compensation for her experience and estimated that her damages exceeded $ 75,000. According to Guaracho, the video was far from what I expected.

DaBaby responded by saying that the models were paid $ 100 each for their time and that they all signed a launch. He also followed up with a lawsuit against Marjorie alleging that she was trying to shake him for money. Now, it seems that the parties have reached an agreement.

"The essence of the agreement is that the Claimants have full and complete rights with respect to the image and similarity of the Claimant in relation to the video titled,quot; Vibez. "One of the conditions for the agreement is the entry of an order confirming the agreement , recognizing the Claimants possess all the rights of the Respondent with respect to the Video, "reads in part in the court documents.

The publication reports that a judge has not yet signed the settlement agreement.