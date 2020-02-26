Home Local News CU's habit of recovering is more important than ever for Buffs men's...

CU's habit of recovering is more important than ever for Buffs men's basketball – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>CU's habit of recovering is more important than ever for Buffs men's basketball - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde11% %MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde12%

It is a feature that has served the Colorado Buffaloes well throughout the season, and they must rely on to maintain any chance of winning the Pac-12 Conference championship of the regular season.

%MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde13%%MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde14%

Undoubtedly, CU regrets the losses at home, particularly in January against Oregon State and last Saturday against UCLA, who would have put the Buffs in the league's driver's seat if they had managed to close the last tracks they had in both competitions.

%MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde15% %MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde16%

However, the Buffs have done a commendable job throughout the season to make sure that a bad game does not turn into a bad week. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Buffs will have to expect to have another good run after a loss as they prepare to start a run of three consecutive end-of-season games at Cal on Thursday night (7 pm MT, Pac-12 networks).

"In general, our recovery games are a must," said Shawn Schwartz of CU junior D’s. "We approached it that way, and we know that there is a lot at stake right now. We just have to go out and win, that's the end result.

"It's a bit frustrating to know that we could have parted. But there is nothing we can do about it now. We just have to take everything one by one, and if we can concentrate on winning the next game, we will finish the way we want."

After CU lost its first two games of the season consecutively against Kansas and northern Iowa in early December, the Buffs responded with five consecutive victories, a race that included victories against Dayton and Oregon.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©