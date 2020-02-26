CU's habit of recovering is more important than ever for Buffs men's basketball – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde11% %MINIFYHTML9a6041f9788e07eb67edf725f2f62fde12%

It is a feature that has served the Colorado Buffaloes well throughout the season, and they must rely on to maintain any chance of winning the Pac-12 Conference championship of the regular season.

Undoubtedly, CU regrets the losses at home, particularly in January against Oregon State and last Saturday against UCLA, who would have put the Buffs in the league's driver's seat if they had managed to close the last tracks they had in both competitions.

However, the Buffs have done a commendable job throughout the season to make sure that a bad game does not turn into a bad week. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Buffs will have to expect to have another good run after a loss as they prepare to start a run of three consecutive end-of-season games at Cal on Thursday night (7 pm MT, Pac-12 networks).

"In general, our recovery games are a must," said Shawn Schwartz of CU junior D’s. "We approached it that way, and we know that there is a lot at stake right now. We just have to go out and win, that's the end result.

"It's a bit frustrating to know that we could have parted. But there is nothing we can do about it now. We just have to take everything one by one, and if we can concentrate on winning the next game, we will finish the way we want."

After CU lost its first two games of the season consecutively against Kansas and northern Iowa in early December, the Buffs responded with five consecutive victories, a race that included victories against Dayton and Oregon.

After tripping over Oregon State, CU won four of its next five, including a victory at Arizona State before the Sun Devils got hot. When the Buffs lost at UCLA on January 30, they responded again, winning five of six before losing the rematch against the Bruins.

"It's annoying because we have put ourselves in this position," said junior forward Tyler Bey. "We've been losing games that we shouldn't have lost." UCLA, Oregon State, those kinds of games that we shouldn't have missed. It's annoying because we should have taken care of business right now. Now we have to trust other teams to lose. "

CU, which fell three places to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 this week, enters the penultimate week of the regular season among four teams tied in the losses column behind the Arizona State League leader. The Sun Devils will claim the absolute championship of the regular season if the table is run.

Among the contestants in the last two weekends, the Buffs may not have the most demanding schedule in terms of opponents (they play in Cal, Stanford and Utah), but they are the only ones of the top five contestants who no longer have any. home games left. And since joining the Pac-12, the Buffs have compiled three consecutive road victories in the league game only once.

Oregon has the most favorable schedule, with three home games against Oregon State, Cal and Stanford. Arizona schools have to travel to Los Angeles this week for some huge games against USC and UCLA, and then finish the season next week with home appointments against Washington schools.

"We know we shouldn't be losing those games in the first place," said UC McKinley Wright IV base. "We are competing for a conference championship and we know we have to win games." We are ready to recover, especially after those who should not have lost. "