Cupcake Station, Blake’s Farm Partner to launch BlakeHouse 46 – Up News Info Detroit

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It may not be autumn time, but that does not prevent this renewed local bakery from serving some apple cider, along with some goodies.

Donuts and cider, a Michigan tradition that is not very popular in the winter, but now with a new collaboration, this autumn tradition can be enjoyed year-round.

"We basically did the best of both worlds, so we joined Cupcake Station and Blake’s Farms and kept the cupcakes that have always been here and then added the additional donuts," said Chelsea Smith of BlakeHouse 46.

Formally The Bakestation, the new BakeHouse 46 decided to merge the traditional bakery with Blake's farm to offer something a little different in Birmingham.

Smith says he also saves his clients a trip to Armada. She says that the idea of ​​collaboration was literally thought with love.

“The collaboration actually came after Andrew Blake and Sara ate cupcakes at their wedding and thought it was a really excellent product. So, they wanted to combine forces and thought what is better than muffins, obviously muffins and donuts, "he said.

The five locations of the muffin station will be transformed into Bake House 46 by 2021, with the first location open in downtown Birmingham.

The bakery opens at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

