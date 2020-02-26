Courteney Cox says the meeting of friends will be fantastic

Courteney Cox is as excited as the rest of us about the next friends meeting.

Actress often known as Monica Geller recently went on an excursion with Kevin Nealon for their webseries, Hiking with Kevin, and talked about how weird it is to bring the cast together in an exclusive E clip! News. Nealon asked about his ideal. friends meeting, and not only is it not one in front of a lot of cameras, but it is also one that happened recently.

"The ideal for me, and we actually did this recently, and it took us forever. I don't know how old they were, maybe 15 years, and finally we all met and had dinner," Cox said. "And when we get together, which never is, it just happened … it just doesn't happen very often, as twice since we finished the program, it's the most fun. We laugh so much."

One dinner took place at Cox's house, while the other took place at Jennifer AnistonTheir house, and the group even posted a photo of the recent dinner, which happened in October and coincided with Aniston breaking the Internet by joining Instagram.