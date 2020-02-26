Courteney Cox says the meeting of friends will be fantastic

Courteney Cox is as excited as the rest of us about the next friends meeting.
Actress often known as Monica Geller recently went on an excursion with Kevin Nealon for their webseries, Hiking with Kevin, and talked about how weird it is to bring the cast together in an exclusive E clip! News. Nealon asked about his ideal. friends meeting, and not only is it not one in front of a lot of cameras, but it is also one that happened recently.
"The ideal for me, and we actually did this recently, and it took us forever. I don't know how old they were, maybe 15 years, and finally we all met and had dinner," Cox said. "And when we get together, which never is, it just happened … it just doesn't happen very often, as twice since we finished the program, it's the most fun. We laugh so much."
One dinner took place at Cox's house, while the other took place at Jennifer AnistonTheir house, and the group even posted a photo of the recent dinner, which happened in October and coincided with Aniston breaking the Internet by joining Instagram.
While the official news, on camera friends meeting had not yet come out when this episode of Hiking with Kevin was filmed, Cox shared the news with Nealon.
"So, the exciting thing is that we will all meet for the first time, in a room, and we will really talk about the program, and it will be on HBO Max, and I am very excited. We are going to have the best time. It will be great," said. "But we haven't really done all that and we actually sat there and talked and remembered this amazing experience we had. It will be fantastic."
As Cox said, the meeting will feature the six main cast members, including her, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa KudrowY Matthew Perry, together with creators and executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta KauffmanY David Crane.
the friends Reunion will be recorded on the original stage at Warner Bros Studios, and will be available along with all the episodes of friends when HBO Max is released in May.
Cox episode of Hiking with Kevin It will be available on Nealon's YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip above, she also talks about the audition process and how terrified she was to be the hostess. Saturday night live back in 1995
