Court sides with Trump in the fight for the concession of & # 39; sanctuary cities & # 39; | USA news

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in grants to enforce the law to force states to cooperate with the US immigration police. In the US, a federal appeals court in New York ruled on Wednesday in a decision that came into conflict with three other federal appeals courts.

The decision of the 2nd Court of Appeals of the US Circuit. UU. In Manhattan, he annulled the decision of a lower court that ordered the administration to release funds to New York City and seven states: New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island.

The states and the city sued the U.S. government after the Department of Justice announced in 2017 that it would withhold money from city and state grants until they gave federal immigration authorities access to prisons and They would notify in advance when an undocumented person was about to be released.

Prior to the change, cities and states requesting donation funds were required to show only that they did not prevent local authorities from communicating with federal authorities about the immigration status of detainees.

At that time, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions said: "The so-called policy of & # 39; sanctuary & # 39; make us all less safe because they intentionally undermine our laws and protect illegal aliens who have committed crimes."

The 2nd Circuit said that the clear language of the relevant laws makes it clear that the attorney general of the United States can impose conditions on the states and municipalities that receive money.

And he noted that the United States Supreme Court has repeatedly observed that the federal government maintains broad power over the states when it comes to immigration policies.

In the last two years, the federal appeals courts of Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco have ruled against the federal government in defending the court orders of first instance imposed on the execution of some or all of the contested conditions.

Appeals decisions refer to the issuance of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Created in 2006, it is the vehicle through which Congress annually dispenses more than $ 250 million in federal funds for state and local criminal justice efforts.

The Byrne Program was named after New York City police officer Edward Byrne, who at the age of 22 was shot dead while watching the home of a Guiana immigrant who cooperated with the authorities investigating drug trafficking.