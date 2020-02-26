Court documents say the adult son shot the mother and brother in Apple Valley – Up News Info

Court filings indicate that a man shot his mother and brother before committing suicide in Apple Valley over the weekend.

Police said that shortly after noon on Saturday, someone called the agents informing that several people inside were shot. When the officers arrived, they found an adult woman and two adult men killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

In addition, court documents say that two dogs were also shot dead in the incident.

The new information comes from a sworn affidavit filed Tuesday at the Hennepin County District Court.

The documents say that the perpetrator has been described by relatives and neighbors as an "undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenic who was subject to attacks of anger and confrontational behavior."

The man's father died last July, according to the documents.