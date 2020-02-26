Coronavirus vs. The Flu – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Influenza (" the flu ") and COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are infectious respiratory diseases. Although the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu may be similar , the two diseases are caused by different viruses. "
Coronavirus compared to the flu – Click here
Hopkinsmedicine.org officials say that “as of February 11, 2020, the flu is showing a much greater impact on Americans than COVID-19. There were approximately 80,410 cases of coronaviruses worldwide; 53 cases in the United States as of February 25, 2020 and an estimated one billion cases of influenza worldwide; 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the United States per year. These statistics change often, so be sure to check the CDC link below for the latest information.
More updated information Coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Click here