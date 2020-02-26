Coronavirus vs. The Flu – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Influenza (" the flu ") and COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are infectious respiratory diseases. Although the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu may be similar , the two diseases are caused by different viruses. "

Hopkinsmedicine.org officials say that “as of February 11, 2020, the flu is showing a much greater impact on Americans than COVID-19. There were approximately 80,410 cases of coronaviruses worldwide; 53 cases in the United States as of February 25, 2020 and an estimated one billion cases of influenza worldwide; 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the United States per year. These statistics change often, so be sure to check the CDC link below for the latest information.

