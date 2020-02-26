Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic preparations on time despite the outbreak, says the Japanese government | News of the Olympic Games





The Japanese government insists that there are no plans to postpone or cancel the 2020 Games

Preparations for the next Tokyo Olympics are progressing as scheduled despite concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, said a spokesman for the Japanese government.

Former Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Dick Pound said earlier this week that the rate at which the virus spreads, known as Covid-19, could force the cancellation of the 2020 Olympics.

However, the Japanese government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has emphasized that Pound does not speak for the IOC and that there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone the games.

"Regarding this member's comment, the IOC has responded that this is not its official position, and that (the) IOC is proceeding with the preparations for the games as scheduled," Suga said.

On Monday, Mr. Pound said the organizers had a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games.

"In and around that time," he said. "I would say people will have to ask: & # 39; Is this under enough control so we can trust going to Tokyo or not? & # 39;"

Pound, who represented Canada in swimming at the 1960 Rome Olympics, also said that if Tokyo cannot organize the games, "it is probably looking for a cancellation."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged organizers of major sporting and cultural events to suspend, postpone or reduce attendance over the next two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given that there is a high risk of infection for sporting and cultural events throughout the country where a large number of people meet, we will request measures such as suspension, postponement and reduction in size over the next two weeks," said.

