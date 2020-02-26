Coronavirus: six-nation game between Ireland and Italy postponed due to an outbreak | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLdf49808e45f4a7bdb3e3cf566ff7448a11% %MINIFYHTMLdf49808e45f4a7bdb3e3cf566ff7448a12%





Ireland beat Italy 26-16 when the two sides met in the Six Nations last year in Rome, but their March game was postponed

The Six Nations of Ireland against Italy in Dublin next month was postponed amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The IRFU confirmed the news after a meeting between its chief executive Phillip Browne and health minister Simon Harris on Wednesday.

The governing body then said in a statement: "At first, we made it clear that the IRFU supported the government's need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus.

"Then they informed us, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of parties should not continue, in the interest of Public Health."

"The IRFU is pleased to comply with these instructions.

"We will immediately begin working with our Six Nations partners to discuss the possibility of rescheduling the matches and we hope to have an update on this in the coming days."

Eleven people in Italy have died from the virus, among 322 confirmed cases, and Sky in italy He had reported that approximately 2,500 fans should travel to Dublin for the game.