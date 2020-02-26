Coronavirus outbreak reaches a terrifying new milestone – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe67d745f71edbad4854646fcb3ecd0fe11% %MINIFYHTMLe67d745f71edbad4854646fcb3ecd0fe12%

If there is one issue that attracts everyone's attention at this time, it is the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Originally from China in December, the spread was initially slow, but things have changed dramatically in the weeks after its discovery. Now, with health officials around the world struggling to respond, the outbreak has crossed a terrifying new milestone.

How NPR reports, new reports of confirmed viral infections within China, which have been massive compared to other parts of the world in recent weeks, are now being overtaken by reports from outside the country. It is an important and potentially frightening development, as it could indicate a change from China alone, since the greatest threat of the COVID-19 outbreak becomes a true global pandemic.

According to the latest count, there are now at least 81,245 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection worldwide. A live update website from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering provides a list of new cases almost in real time as they are reported, and the trend is not particularly encouraging.

With countries like Italy seeing great peaks in the number of cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have increased the frequency and intensity of their orientation to the general public. The CDC, in particular, has been extremely direct in its language, with representatives telling American citizens to expect significant disruptions in daily life.

Obviously, this is a case of "hope for the best but prepare for the worst,quot;, but the CDC is also trying to mitigate any type of panic. It makes sense to have additional supplies on hand in case of any emergency, but causing a panic that clears store shelves and leads to hoarding is not good for anyone.

