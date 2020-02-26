Coronavirus: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri rejects Lyon's fears by fans | Soccer news

















0:27



Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says that the coronavirus is a "European problem."

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says that the coronavirus is a "European problem."

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has rejected suggestions that fears about the coronavirus should prevent Italian club fans from traveling to France for their draw in the Champions League against Lyon.

%MINIFYHTML711c37c77c272acdb3c4f3bbaa42edc411% %MINIFYHTML711c37c77c272acdb3c4f3bbaa42edc412%

Lyon said earlier that the first leg of the last 16 of Wednesday would continue as planned after the "decision of the French authorities to keep (the game) in its initial configuration."

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the largest in Europe so far, increased to 11 on Tuesday when the country closed much of its rich north to stop the spread of the disease.

In a joint statement, Laurent Fautra, the mayor of Decines, where the Groupama de Lyon stadium is located, and Christophe Quiniou, his counterpart in neighboring Meyzieu, urged the French authorities not to allow Juve fans to travel to the game .

Two local mayors in France have suggested that Juventus supporters should not be allowed to travel to the party

"It is a European problem, therefore, I believe that our followers have all the rights to be here in Lyon," Sarri said.

"Obviously, we face this problem, and everyone, from individuals to the authorities, must first try to contain it and then find a solution."

The disease has spread in Italy from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, with new cases reported in the center of Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

The total number of cases in the country has increased to more than 280 and several sporting events have been canceled and Series A matches, including the Juventus match against Inter on Sunday, have been ordered to be played behind closed doors. .

The second leg between Lyon and Juventus will be played on March 17 in Turin, in the Piedmont region, neighboring Lombardy and Liguria.

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia has insisted that his team is fully focused on the game and refuses to worry about the virus outbreak.

"We are focused on the field and nothing else," Garcia said.

"We let our officials deal with health problems related to the coronavirus."