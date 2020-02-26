Coronavirus: IRFU demands Irish government directive on Italy's party | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLa8ef1ac2eafa16391cbe0747cb30e6e211% %MINIFYHTMLa8ef1ac2eafa16391cbe0747cb30e6e212%





Ireland receives Italy at Aviva Stadium on March 7

Irish rugby chief Philip Browne has urged the country's government to provide a "clear directive,quot; on whether to postpone the March Six Nations game with Italy in Dublin amid the threat of the coronavirus.

Before a meeting with health minister Simon Harris on Wednesday, the executive president of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), Browne, said he thought leaving the governing body of the sport to make a final decision was " unfair,quot;.

Browne's comments came after Harris said Tuesday that his department believes the game should not go ahead, with eleven people in Italy who died from the virus, among 322 confirmed cases.

"I think we are looking for a directive on this," Browne told reporters. "At the end of the day, the government is here to lead the country in relation to public health decisions.

"I think it's unfair to ask the IRFU to make decisions like this."

"I think, ultimately, we will comply with any directive given to us."

It is estimated that 2,500 Italian fans will travel to Dublin for the Six Nations clash, according to Sky in Italy.