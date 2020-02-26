Concerned Chinese turn to online medical consultations amid the outbreak of coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLe1568ff44275d42f599b1eb7541a746a11% %MINIFYHTMLe1568ff44275d42f599b1eb7541a746a12%

BEIJING / SHANGHAI: Frightened by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations for advice on possible symptoms of coronavirus, a blessing for an incipient industry that has struggled to win over customers.

Due to the epidemic, hundreds of millions of Chinese are trapped in their homes due to quarantine restrictions imposed by authorities or businesses. Even if they are not in quarantine, many are too worried to venture outside or visit a hospital for other ailments, as they fear they can get the highly contagious virus.

The increase in consultations has also been driven by health care platforms that offer some services for free in the middle of the epidemic.

JD Health, an arm of JD.com Inc (JD.O), has seen its daily volume of online breathing-related consultations increase nine times, while mental health consultations have grown five to seven times, according to Xiao Jianbo, the general online health management company.

"Most of the requests I had between late January and mid-February were about the coronavirus," said Liu Yafeng, a doctor who works full time for JD Health. "People are so worried even about a sneeze."

Such is the state of concern that "Always thinking that I have been infected by the virus,quot; has become a topic of trend with more than 570 million visits on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like microblogging platform.

Liu said he worked around 12 hours a day from late January to mid-February, but in a positive sign that the panic over the epidemic is receding, he now works eight hours a day.

Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) said its online medical consultation platform Wenyisheng, which translates as "Ask the Doctor,quot;, has handled around 850,000 free daily consultations. Of those 400,000 were related to breathing, about 50 times the level seen a year earlier.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (0241.HK) said it exceeded 100,000 consultations per day on January 29 and that some of its respiratory doctors were providing more than 200 daily consultations. It did not provide comparisons with pre-outbreak levels.

Online medical care has long been seen as a promising sector in China, where there is a shortage of doctors and patients who often have to travel hundreds of miles to see a specialist.

But the industry had trouble winning over customers and large listed companies such as Alibaba Health and Ping An Good Doctor (1833.HK) have not yet made a profit. Compared to other Internet services, online medical care is not used as often and does not benefit as much from word of mouth, industry executives say.

"Health consultations are very private, so you don't see many people sharing their health care experience with friends or followers on social networks," said Xiao of JD Health.



However, the coronavirus has restored expectations with a 58% increase in Alibaba Health shares for the year to date, while Ping An Good Doctor shares have increased 33%.

While analysts say that more venture capital funds could soon reach the sector, some industry veterans warn that the sector has a long way to go.

"The outbreak has in fact educated the market, but I don't think China's online medical care has really taken off because of this," said Simon He, founding partner of Shanghai-based Eminence Ventures.

That will only happen with innovation in providing more services, such as blood tests, he added.

