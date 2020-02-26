Clive Cussler, millionaire adventure writer, dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) – Clive Cussler, the millionaire adventure writer and seeker of real emotions who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies in his novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, died, his editor said Wednesday.

Cussler died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, said Alexis Welby, a spokesman for Penguin Random House. I was 88 years old. The cause was not revealed.

Cussler sent Pitt and his friend Al Giordino to exotic missions highlighted by shipwrecks, betrayals, espionage and beautiful women, in popular works such as "Cyclops,quot;, "Night Probe!" and his commercial breakthrough, "Raise the Titanic!"

Cussler was an Illinois native who grew up in southern California and lived in Arizona for most of his last years, but sent Pitt all over the world in plots ranging from bold to incredible. "The Treasure,quot; presents an aspiring Aztec despot who assassinates an American envoy, the kidnapping of a plane carrying the secretary general of the United Nations and soldiers of ancient Rome plundering the Library of Alexandria. In "Iceberg,quot;, the presidents of French Guiana and the Dominican Republic are the ones in danger, during a visit to Disneyland. In "Sahara," a race through the desert somehow leads to new information about the murder of Abraham Lincoln.

"Again and again, Dirk Pitt, working for the fictitious National Underwater and Marine Agency, must find a sunken ship and recover some artifact," Mark Schone wrote, summarizing Cussler's novels, in The New York Times in 2004. "Forces evil ones, be the communists or the Blofeldian fools try to stop him. On the way, Pitt saves himself, the world and the damsel of the moment.

Cussler has a new novel, "Journey of the Pharaohs," which will be released on March 10, with several more posthumous publications waiting.

In real life, Cussler founded his own National Underwater and Marine Agency and participated in dozens of searches for old ships, including one that discovered a steamboat belonging to Cornelius Vanderbilt. He also had a long history of questionable claims, some admitted, others denied.

“He can definitely turn the stories and is a master of fiction. But that does not mean that I buy my alleged claims of discovery, "Dr. E. Lee Spence wrote in his blog in 2011. Spence, a leading underwater archaeologist fought with Cussler over which of them recovered a Confederate submarine.

Born as an only child in 1931 in Aurora, Illinois, and raised in Alhambra, California, Cussler's name and personality have the air of a pseudonym, but he was born with his nickname, named after the British actor Clive Brook. He studied for two years at Pasadena City College before joining the Air Force and serving as a mechanic and flight engineer during the Korean War.

In 1955, he married Barbara Knight, with whom he had three children. For much of the 1960s, he worked in advertising, as an editor and creative director. Among the best known slogans that helped to coin, "it is stronger than dirt,quot;, for an Ajax laundry detergent campaign.

In his spare time, he wrote fiction and multi-employment in a dive equipment shop, where his wife suggested he work to help gather material for his novels.

"When creating publicity, I always looked at the competition and wondered what I could conceive to be totally different," Cussler said in an interview included in "Dirk Pitt Revealed," a nonfiction book published in 1998. "(James) Bond was becoming incredibly popular through the movies, and I knew that I couldn't match Ian Fleming's style and prose, so I was determined not to write about an undercover detective, secret agent or investigator or deal with murder mysteries. my hero would be based on and underwater. "

Cussler finished the manuscripts for "Mediterranean Caper,quot; and "Iceberg," but he had no literary agent: so he created one. He bought a thousand sheets of blank letter paper, got a friend in advertising to design a logo for "The Charles Winthrop Agency,quot; and sent his first consultation to Peter Lampack of the William Morris Agency. Lampack agreed to confront Cussler and remained with him long after the author confessed his farce.

"I told him the story of Charlie Winthrop with great fear," Cussler explained to the Republic of Arizona. “I sat there waiting for the result, and he stood there for a minute, and then laughed under the table. And he said: ‘Oh my God. I always thought that Charlie Winthrop was a guy I met while he was drunk in a cocktail & # 39; ”.

"Mediterranean Caper,quot; came out in 1973, followed by "Iceberg,quot; two years later and "Raise the Titanic!" in 1976. He would produce more than 20 Dirk Pitt novels and expand to children's books and adventure series such as "The Oregon Files,quot; and "The Numa Files,quot;.

Cussler had claimed that his worldwide sales exceeded 100 million copies, but in a legal battle with Crusader Entertainment, which claimed that he had misrepresented his popularity, it was determined that the number was closer to 40 million. In 2007, a Los Angeles jury awarded Crusader $ 5 million, but also ordered Cussler to receive $ 8.5 million because the film company only adapted one ("Sahara,quot;) of the two books he had agreed to produce.

The film version of "Sahara,quot; was released in 2005 and starring Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz. An adaptation of "Raise the Titanic!" – Its title is the same, except for dropping the exclamation mark, it came out in 1980 and featured Jason Robards and Alec Guinness.

In recent years, Cussler began working with co-authors and collaborated with his son on "Poseidon & # 39; s Arrow,quot;, "Crescent Dawn,quot; and "Arctic Drift,quot;. Cussler's son is Dirk Cussler. Pitt himself had a son, called, of course, Dirk Pitt Jr.

In addition to Dirk Cussler, the author is survived by his second wife, Janet, his daughters Teri and Dayna, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this story from Los Angeles.