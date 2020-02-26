Classification of all NFL quarterbacks recruited in the first round since 2000

%MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef11% %MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef12%

Written up: Washington (no 2)

Record: 16-25

Statistics: 9,229 yards, 43 TDs, 28 INTs

Why are you here? Griffin led the Redskins to the playoffs as a rookie, a season in which he passed 3,200 yards and ran for 815. However, RGIII has not been the same since he suffered a knee injury in the wild card defeat to Seattle. He argued with coach Jay Gruden and lost the initial job to Kirk Cousins. RG3 dealt with a shouting injury in week 1 that limited him during his first season with the Browns. After a year off, Griffin signed with Baltimore in 2018 and remains an endorsement.