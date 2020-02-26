Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, seen in a drug testing center after DUI arrest

WENN / AEDT

The 20-year-old model, son of Cindy and Rande Gerber, seems to be trying to keep a low profile while entering the facilities in Malibu, California, to complete their DUI program.

Presley Gerber It sticks to your plea agreement. Seven months after declaring not to answer a minor charge of driving under the influence, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was seen going to a drug test facility in Malibu, California, as part of his DUI program.

In an attempt to keep a low profile, the 20-year-old was wearing a large Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt with a pair of black and white Nike shoes. While he covered his hair with a baseball cap, his "misunderstood" face tattoo was in full display.

According to page six, the older brother of Kaia Gerber He was left in place by his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison. He spent ten minutes at the treatment center before leaving and headed to the nearest 7-Eleven to buy bottled water and a sandwich. Upon his return to the facility, he stayed for a longer period of time.

Presley had problems with the law in December 2018. At that time, police officers arrested him in Beverly Hills, California, for accelerating his Tesla. He was hired for driving under the influence of alcohol after failing a sobriety test. After his arrest, Presley's lawyer Scott Spindel said the model "takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the charges."

In March 2019, Presley was charged with a DUI charge and a charge of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08. Four months later, he was sentenced to three years probation, in addition to an order to complete the DUI program, as well as two days of community service.

According to reports, Presley's parents have been trying to help him since his arrest. ME! Recently, News reported that "they are definitely worried about their son. They really want to make sure he is well." A source added: "He has just fallen off the beaten track. He has been undergoing treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he is in a good mental state and is being watched closely."