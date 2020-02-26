Chris Brown: here is why he didn't send his birthday wishes to Rihanna despite flirting with her on social media.

In recent months, Chris Brown flirted with his ex, Rihanna, on social media several times. However, on her 32nd birthday, he did not approach her to share her good wishes.

An internal report says to know why that is!

%MINIFYHTMLddce1b97d560cad86040090caa8958c211% %MINIFYHTMLddce1b97d560cad86040090caa8958c212%

The source told HollywoodLife that "Chris didn't contact Rihanna on her birthday because of the simple fact that the day is about her, it's that simple." Chris is really happy to do his thing and focuses on his children, Ammika (Harris) and his career right now. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now and he is sure that Rihanna is too. They are living separate lives and that is what it is. "

As fans know, Chris and Ammika welcomed their baby Aeko in November and has really changed his father's life!

Since confirming his birth, both parents have been sharing photos and videos of him on social networks, showing the cute baby every time they have the opportunity.

A second source told the same news media about Chris and Rihanna's relationship and why he didn't contact her a week ago when he celebrated his birthday.

‘Chris didn't approach Rihanna for her birthday, and that's fine. Chris didn't feel obligated and Rihanna didn't expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be great and friendly with each other, but they will not be in frequent contact and they will not be in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is simply no longer the relationship and friendship they have, & # 39; they served .

According to this second source, they have many things in their minds and in their lives and they don't think about each other!

Ad

At the same time, Chris and Rihanna just want the best for each other!



Post views:

one