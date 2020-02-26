Chileans start campaign for new constitution | Sebastian Pinera News

Antofagasta, Chile – The campaign period for and against a new constitution in Chile officially began on Wednesday, two months before the country's scheduled referendum.

Chileans will vote on April 26 if they want a new constitution and would prefer a mixed citizen-legislator convention or a convention of all citizens to write it.

A constitutional assembly to replace the constitution of the era of the written dictatorship during the government of General Augusto Pinochet from 1973-1990 has been a key demand in the mass protests against structural inequality that has rocked the country since mid-October.

Approximately 70 percent of Chileans want a new constitution, according to recent surveys, and a convention of all citizens is the preferred option.

"It opens a possibility," said Roberto Cortés, an elementary school music teacher in Antofagasta, 1,335km (830 miles) north of Santiago.

Cortes wants a review of the country's education, health and pension systems, the three main issues of concern among Chileans.

"We need to vote for everything that comes in April to try to change things in Chile," he told Al Jazeera.

Election officials said Tuesday that 2,915 public spaces across the country were designated for plebiscite campaign materials, now allowed under strict conditions. Wednesday also began the period of radio and print ads, while the timing of regulated television broadcasting will begin on March 27.

A band energizes protesters who march on Monday in Antofagasta, in northern Chile (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

However, in the ongoing protests, the signs, banners and graffiti that summon a constitutional assembly have existed for months. Small demonstrations and graffiti in opposition to a new constitution have also appeared recently.

Mass demonstrations caused by high school protests in October decreased in frequency and size during summer vacations in the southern hemisphere, but summer vacations are coming to an end. Among renewed student marches, feminist actions for women's day and other plans, protests are expected to intensify next month.

More than half of Chileans believe that protests should continue, according to a recent CADEM survey, a respected survey firm. The approval rate of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is 12% and his disapproval rate is 83%.

"Restoring public order is our number one priority," Piñera announced Monday.

"The country urgently needs a great national agreement against violence and in defense of democracy," he said.

The president urged Congress to move forward with the security bills proposed by his government, including one that would allow military deployment without a state of emergency, in order to safeguard the "critical infrastructure." Episodes of arson, looting and vandalism in recent months have caused billions of dollars in property damage.

"The dividing line here is not between the government and the opposition. It is much more meaningful and profound. The dividing line is between those who believe in democracy and who want to live in peace and those who practice violence and want to destroy our democracy. "Piñera said.

The government also recently published official regulations on the military use of force during states of emergency.

The potential for renewed militarization has raised the alarm among human rights defenders. Twenty-three people were killed, including several by security forces, during a nine-day state of emergency at the end of October. About a dozen others have been killed in the four months since then.

Thousands of protesters and pedestrians have been hospitalized for injuries suffered during the repression of the police force protests of Carabineros. The National Institute of Human Rights, a public entity, has documented 445 cases of eye injuries, mainly from projectiles of police pellets, 197 cases of sexual violence by the authorities and 520 cases of torture or other cruel treatment.

High school students march in Antofagasta, in northern Chile (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

"We have seen that the repression has been very intense," Ayalen Salgado, an 18-year-old national spokeswoman for the Secondary Student Coordinating Assembly, ACES, told Al Jazeera.

Salgado and 25 other high school students in Santiago who interrupted the standardized university admission exams in January were among the more than 500 protesters now facing charges under a state security law that was previously used infrequently.

The school year began Monday at many high schools, and will begin next week at others, along with universities. But for some students, the date marked a return to street protests, not classes.

Students from several of the dozens of high schools in session in Antofagasta have been involved in strikes and protests this week. Broader local marches are also recovering before March, as are the nightly clashes between protesters and the Carabineros special forces.

"We are many sectors that have joined in the struggle for dignity," said Salgado. "There is no return to normal in this country."