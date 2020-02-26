Children die frozen while the attack causes the greatest exodus from the Syrian war

%MINIFYHTMLb416daa934cf69ed582a061802b27ccd11% %MINIFYHTMLb416daa934cf69ed582a061802b27ccd12%

"I never thought I would not return to that house," he said, crying. "Sometimes we ask God:" When will this end? "

From some of the camps, displaced people can see Turkey, green and tidy beyond the border fence. On the Turkish side of the Reyhanli crossing, olive trees grow in orderly rows. Nothing sleeps under them except a stray dog.

But Turkey already hosts more than three million Syrian refugees, and refuses to accept more.

That doesn't stop Khadija Mohsen Shaker, 34, from waiting.

She and one of her four children crossed Reyhanli several days ago, also to receive medical attention: she is receiving treatment for kidney problems. But soon they will have to return to their tent in Idlib, where their elderly parents and two other children live.

"I wish I could live in Syria the way people live here," he said. "There is fear everywhere. We are surrounded by fear."

Shaker, a widow who works as a peasant, was one of the last to leave the city of Maarat al Noaman after the pro-government forces attacked in January, fleeing on foot with her family in an hour of panic. Once near the border, they slept for 10 days under an olive tree covered with a tarp until someone gave them their tent.

In the store, his bathroom is a bucket, he said. There is not school. They spend each day praying, trying to calm the children, one cries from the cold and the other from hunger, and they wait for the aid groups to deliver food. Every day, a son goes to a nearby mountain to collect firewood. But it's still so cold that they can't sleep.