Chad Johnson breaks the silence about domestic violence and arrest for robbery

Chad Johnson has issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Annalize Mishler, but denies any complaint of domestic violence.

Two days ago, High school Y Bachelor in Paradise She was arrested for robbery with domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Mishler at her home in Los Angeles. According to Mishler's legal team, authorities were called to the residence after a neighbor reported seeing Johnson knocking on Mishler's door and shouting profanity. Last night, Mishler said Johnson "hit him on the back,quot; and made a hole in the wall, which he documented on Instagram.

In a new video shared on Johnson's Instagram account on Wednesday, remember his version of events.

The reality television personality claimed that after he and Mishler broke up on Monday, he drank alcohol for the first time in two months. "I promised myself and my girlfriend that I wouldn't do that anymore, and as most of you know, that has been a problem in my life. Every time I drink, I don't act well," he explained. .

Johnson then claimed that he went to Mishler's apartment, which is in the same complex as his apartment, where they fought after he discovered he drank alcohol and downloaded a dating application.