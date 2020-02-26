Chad Johnson breaks the silence about domestic violence and arrest for robbery

Chad Johnson has issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Annalize Mishler, but denies any complaint of domestic violence.
Two days ago, High school Y Bachelor in Paradise She was arrested for robbery with domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Mishler at her home in Los Angeles. According to Mishler's legal team, authorities were called to the residence after a neighbor reported seeing Johnson knocking on Mishler's door and shouting profanity. Last night, Mishler said Johnson "hit him on the back,quot; and made a hole in the wall, which he documented on Instagram.
In a new video shared on Johnson's Instagram account on Wednesday, remember his version of events.
The reality television personality claimed that after he and Mishler broke up on Monday, he drank alcohol for the first time in two months. "I promised myself and my girlfriend that I wouldn't do that anymore, and as most of you know, that has been a problem in my life. Every time I drink, I don't act well," he explained. .
Johnson then claimed that he went to Mishler's apartment, which is in the same complex as his apartment, where they fought after he discovered he drank alcohol and downloaded a dating application.
"The next day," Johnson said, "I came to try to talk and talk. I saw that he posted the videos. I wasn't mad at her. I totally understand why she did it. I still love her so much." I totally understand it. "
He claimed that Mishler began recording it. As Johnson described, "I was very depressed at the time and I was very upset and I just didn't want to be recorded. I made a stupid decision and just grabbed his phone and threw it away. I threw it out." Once I returned home to apologize, I was knocking on the door there. That was when one of the neighbors apparently called the police. "
Johnson continued: "There was never domestic abuse of any kind, I have never used a woman at any time in my life. I was in the Marine Corps and they taught me core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If any once he feels in danger, I would like him to call. If any woman ever feels that she is in danger, I urge her to call 911. "
His video message concluded: "I can fully understand why Annalize felt threatened when I took her phone, but I am 100 percent sure that domestic abuse charges will be dropped. There was never any type of domestic abuse at all. I never put my hands on a woman I'm sorry for the whole situation I'm sorry for anyone who has had to see it, that has been caused by this I'm very sorry for Annalize that has been threatened I'm working on myself to improve That is all what I can do is do my best and try to be a better person, every day from now on and make fewer mistakes in life. I hope everyone can't be so quick to judge. "
Mishler has not yet publicly commented on Johnson's apologies. They started dating in mid-2019.
ME! News has been communicated with Mishler's lawyer for comment. Johnson must return to court on March 17.
