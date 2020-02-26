CDC confirms new case of coronavirus of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been diagnosed in northern California.

This would be the first case in the state not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise or with someone who had returned to northern California to visit China.

The new case would also be the first sign of the possible spread of the virus in a local community outside the cases that have been quarantined.

"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," said a CDC press release. "It is possible that this is a community propagation instance of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community propagation means the spread of a disease for which the source of infection is unknown. However , it is also possible that the patient has been exposed to a traveler who returned and was infected. "

The CDC said the case "was detected through the US public health system, picked up by cunning clinicians."

The new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.

