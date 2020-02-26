CDC confirms new case of coronavirus of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been diagnosed in northern California.
This would be the first case in the state not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise or with someone who had returned to northern California to visit China.
The new case would also be the first sign of the possible spread of the virus in a local community outside the cases that have been quarantined.
"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," said a CDC press release. "It is possible that this is a community propagation instance of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community propagation means the spread of a disease for which the source of infection is unknown. However , it is also possible that the patient has been exposed to a traveler who returned and was infected. "
The CDC said the case "was detected through the US public health system, picked up by cunning clinicians."
The new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.
Officials have begun tracking contacts that the new case of coronavirus has had to determine how the person could have been infected and who else could have been exposed.
Several coronavirus patients have been receiving treatment under isolated conditions in the largest hospitals in the Bay Area, but those patients had contracted the virus while they were at the Diamond Princess in Japan.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County health officials confirmed that a case of coronavirus was being treated at a county hospital after being transported from Travis AFB on Monday night.
The patients, who were among the recent US evacuees of the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship in Japan, were receiving attention in Contra Costa due to the lack of space in the facilities closest to the base that could adequately isolate them to minimize the risk of propagation. virus.
Although all three patients tested positive for COVID-19, they did not begin to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and shortness of breath. However, the CDC's agreement with the Department of Defense requires that any positive evacuee be transferred from the base.
"The health system in our county is prepared to handle COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. "We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and health workers safe and minimize the risk of spreading the virus in Contra Costa."
The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis brings the national case count to a total of 58.
Earlier on Tuesday, CDC officials announced that COVID-19 was approaching becoming an official pandemic.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said it is not about itself, but when the new virus will spread in the US. UU. And how many Americans will have a serious illness.
The doctor said the United States needs to employ new strategies to mitigate the impact of the disease and delay the spread after global reports of additional cases that occur without any known source of exposure in Italy and South Korea.
However, the CDC believes that the US strategy. UU. Currently implemented has slowed the entry and spread of the coronavirus and that containment in the US. UU. It has been successful so far.