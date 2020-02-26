Cardi B reacts to the cover of BTS of his single & # 39; Finesse & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5d08ed609be0fdea92b75e102df4ea7811% %MINIFYHTML5d08ed609be0fdea92b75e102df4ea7812%

The rapper of & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She is impressed with Bangtan Boys' interpretation of her hit song during the Carpool Karaoke in & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;.

Cardi B I was amazed after BTS performed an interpretation of his "Finesse" success during his appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The seven-piece K-pop sensation appeared during the Carpool Karaoke segment of the show where they covered several songs, including the rapper's success in 2018 with Bruno Mars.

Take to social networks after the stars RM Y I hope When interpreting the melody, the star shared an image of the SpongeBob Squidward cartoon character in a cardboard box, asking for money.

He tweeted: "Me, homeless, because hobi (J-Hope) and joon (RM) took my job."

Fans rushed to comment on the publication of the star and speculated whether the "Bodak Yellow" star knew the group personally after referring to the boys by their nicknames.

"AM I – BASE NAME SIS ?????" one fan commented, while another added: "YOU TALK ONLY SAY HOBI SKDNDKR AND JOON !!! NOT THE NAME OF THE STAGE AJDNDJJD SOEMONE THE FANDOM HELP IS MISSED. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the "Boy With Luv" stars, who released their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" last week, also joined in an iconic song "friends"topic, and he admitted that they had also seen the series before, but they couldn't speak English, so I really didn't get it.

Corden also took the group to a local dance class in the episode, where they showed their impressive movements.