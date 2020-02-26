Car fire enters Disneyland parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML75a638a0f07381fb1f1282fc65523f5c11% %MINIFYHTML75a638a0f07381fb1f1282fc65523f5c12%
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – At least one car caught fire inside the Disneyland parking lot in Anaheim on Tuesday night.
The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the parking structure and quickly extinguished the flames.
The views from SKY9 showed a fire truck leaving the scene indicating that the fire was controlled.
The parking structure seemed to remain open and cars could be seen leaving.
No injuries were reported immediately.