Car fire enters Disneyland parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – At least one car caught fire inside the Disneyland parking lot in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

(credit: CBSLA)

The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the parking structure and quickly extinguished the flames.

The views from SKY9 showed a fire truck leaving the scene indicating that the fire was controlled.

The parking structure seemed to remain open and cars could be seen leaving.

No injuries were reported immediately.

