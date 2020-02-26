Can Sanders move from insurgent leader to democratic leader? The | USA news

The Democratic primary camp in the presidential elections of the United States presents two candidates who have not always held public office with a "D,quot; next to their names. One of them, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, is now the favorite, and is working hard to convince voters that he can lead a party that has spent decades criticizing from abroad.

During Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina, Sanders faced a barrage of attacks from all other candidates on stage, but said he can defeat President Donald Trump by forming a broad coalition of voters, including those historically excluded from the process. political.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg intervened for the moderates on stage in Charleston when he pointed to Sander's populist and progressive politics brand.

"I am not expecting a scenario where everything comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for revolutionary politics of the 1960s," Buttigieg said.

Medicare for everyone

Sanders, a democratic socialist who describes himself and has been much farther than the party he is addressing, has increased in polls since his victories in the early voting states of New Hampshire and Nevada. FiveThirtyEight's national survey averages show Sanders with a healthy 12-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, an established Democrat who has been one of the most expressive in his criticisms of Sanders' proposals.

Those proposals include nationalizing the US health insurance system. UU. Through a Medicare for All plan, increase the minimum wage to $ 15 per hour, cancel the student loan debt and make the university free at public universities. Sanders' opponents have criticized most of their platform as politically and financially unfeasible.

Sanders, 78, received most of the criticism with his characteristic challenge Tuesday night.

There is a misconception that "the ideas I am talking about are radical," he said. "They are not. One way or another, they exist in countries around the world."

Panic among the Democrats

The state of leader of Sander has sounded the alarms among the unconditional of the traditional party. "Panic,quot; is the word used by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who previously served as chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Democratic Congress.

"I am personally friendly with Senator Sanders," he said in an interview on CNN. "(But) I am not a fan of politics. I think it will lead to an electoral defeat when most of the country is looking for an alternative to Donald Trump."

Emmanuel and others say that a Sanders post at the top of the ballot could be devastating for the so-called "negative vote Democrats,quot; who are running for seats in Congress this November in districts where Sanders' socialist credentials are skeptical. , especially in key states like Florida and Texas.

"Bernie has no skirts," said Texas Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey, who backed former Vice President Joe Biden, the Texas Tribune. "It's going to be Bernie and his cause the party with him."

To dispel those fears and win in November, Sanders will need to woo more moderate members of the party, says Simon Rosenberg, a veteran of two presidential campaigns and president of the New Democratic Network and the New Policy Institute.

"Bernie has always been a lone wolf, a stranger and an insurgent," Rosenberg told Al Jazeera. "The challenge for him now is: How does he go from being a socialist insurgent to the leader of the Democratic Party? Because for us to win, we need all Democrats to support him."

Attendees listen while Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Patrick Semansky / AP Photo)

But Yvette Simpson, executive director of Democracy for America and former member of the Cincinnati City Council, said Sanders has made progress by winning Latino voters since 2016, which led him to victory in Nevada last weekend. If you can achieve similar growth with black voters in South Carolina and beyond, you may not need as much support from the establishment.

"While the phenomenon we are seeing in established Democratic circles about the emergence of Sanders as a favorite in recent weeks may seem like a challenge, it is also a strength, as it reinforces a stranger status that was a critical asset for both presidents The victory of Obama in 2008 and the scam of Donald Trump in 2016, "Simpson told Al Jazeera.

That Sanders is carrying out a campaign focused not only on defeating Trump but on reforming his own party is nothing new, said John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and the podcast host Next Left. The Democratic Party has been dealing with how progressive its candidate can be while still winning a general election since the Roosevelt era.

"There has always been a push and attraction if it is about maximizing the coalition with many people deprived of their rights, many new voters or if you try to play within the traditional limits of politics," Nichols said.

Gossip

If Sanders becomes the candidate, he will also face the challenge that any Trump opponent would face, Nichols said.

"Donald Trump has mastered the art of cornering his opponent, of defining them before they define themselves, of creating a narrative that ultimately benefits Trump and harms the opponent," Nichols said. "That's why Trump is so excited to have an individual opponent."

But Simpson said that if Trump is going to qualify any socialist opponent anyway, avoiding progressive policies that are popular with voters will not help Democrats win.

"Any democrat who runs against Donald Trump will be called a socialist, so the idea that we somehow avoid that mark by nominating someone other than Bernie Sanders is ridiculous," said Simpson. "The biggest challenge for Bernie Sanders will not be Republicans or Donald Trump, it will be to reduce criticism from corporate Democrats that could hamper the construction of the Democratic unit."