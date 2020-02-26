Can religious violence be contained in India? The | Asia

Thousands of Indians have been protesting against a controversial law that, they say, discriminates against Muslims.

But the tension around the Citizenship Amendment Law has taken a dangerous turn.

The capital, New Delhi, has seen days of violence considered some of the worst in decades.

Hindu crowds have been accused of attacking Muslims in the streets.

Many have died in three days of clashes that began Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for calm. His government has been under pressure since he passed the law granting citizenship to immigrants from neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims.

Modi's critics accuse him of using a set of anti-Muslim measures to direct the country to become a Hindu nationalist state.

So, with continued violence, could the government consider withdrawing the law?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Karuna Nundy – Lawyer of the Supreme Court of India and human rights lawyer.

Meenakshi Ganguly – Director of South Asia on Human Rights Watch

Shruti Kapila – Indian historian and professor at the University of Cambridge

Source: Al Jazeera News