C.D.C. Officials warn of coronavirus outbreaks in the US UU.

"We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare, with the expectation that this could be bad," said Dr. Messonnier.

Shortly after the press conference, stock markets plummeted for the second day when investors abandoned the stock and resorted to the security of government bonds. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 3 percent, after a 3.4 percent drop on Monday, the worst day for US markets since February 2018.

Unlike his own health officials, President Trump, who was traveling through India, minimized the threat and said: "You can ask about the coronavirus, which is very well controlled in our country."

"We have very few people with him, and the people who have him are, in all cases, I haven't heard anything else: people are improving, everyone is improving."

As of Tuesday, the United States has only 57 cases, 40 of them connected to Princess Diamond, the cruise ship overwhelmed by the coronavirus after docking in Japan. These patients are isolated in hospitals and there are no signs of sustained transmission in American communities.