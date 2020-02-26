C.D.C. Officials warn of coronavirus outbreaks in the US UU.

Federal health officials warned Tuesday that the new coronavirus will spread almost certainly in the United States, and that hospitals, businesses and schools should start making preparations.
"It's not so much about whether this will happen anymore, but rather about when exactly this will happen," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told a news conference.
She said cities and towns should plan "measures of social distancing," such as dividing school classes into smaller groups of students or closing schools altogether. Meetings and conferences may have to be canceled, he said. Companies must make arrangements for employees to work from home.
"We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare, with the expectation that this could be bad," said Dr. Messonnier.
Shortly after the press conference, stock markets plummeted for the second day when investors abandoned the stock and resorted to the security of government bonds. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 3 percent, after a 3.4 percent drop on Monday, the worst day for US markets since February 2018.
Unlike his own health officials, President Trump, who was traveling through India, minimized the threat and said: "You can ask about the coronavirus, which is very well controlled in our country."
"We have very few people with him, and the people who have him are, in all cases, I haven't heard anything else: people are improving, everyone is improving."
As of Tuesday, the United States has only 57 cases, 40 of them connected to Princess Diamond, the cruise ship overwhelmed by the coronavirus after docking in Japan. These patients are isolated in hospitals and there are no signs of sustained transmission in American communities.
But given the outbreaks in more than two dozen countries, C.D.C. They seemed convinced that the spread of the virus in the United States was inevitable, although they did not know if the impact would be mild or severe.
"We cannot seal the United States to a virus," Alex M. Azar II, secretary of health and human services, told a Senate panel on Tuesday. "And we must be realistic about it."
Globally, public health officials face a multiple threat. China's battle to contain the epidemic has shown signs of success, with a drop in the rate of new infections.
But this has been overshadowed by new groups of infections in Iran, South Korea and Italy. The emergence of these new centers underscored the lack of a coordinated global strategy to combat the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths.
By Tuesday, South Korea had reported a total of 893 cases, the second most in the world. The C.D.C. on Monday he warned Americans not to travel there.
Of the 60 new cases reported by the South Korean federal health agency, 49 come from Daegu, the city in the center of the country's outbreak.
In Iran, an increase in coronavirus infections, including the chief health officer in charge of fighting the disease, has generated fears that the spread will spread throughout the Middle East. In Italy, one of the largest economies in Europe, officials struggle to prevent the epidemic from paralyzing the commercial center of Milan.
Aware that the virus has the potential to wreak havoc in the United States, lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties questioned Mr. Azar and other members of the administration at the Senate hearing, apparently unconvinced that the Trump administration was ready for the outbreak that the CDC is forecasting.
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, was exasperated when the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad F. Wolf, could not say how many people were infected.
"I am everything for committees and working groups, but you are the secretary," Kennedy replied. "I think you should know that answer."
Administration officials who oversee the response to a coronavirus outbreak told lawmakers that the initial funding requested by the White House – $ 1.25 billion in new funds and $ 1.25 billion taken from other programs – is probably only one first round.
Mr. Azar said there were 30 million N95 masks, more suitable respirators to protect against viruses that generally cost less than $ 1 each, in the nation's emergency reserves.
Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, asked the secretary of health if she believed the United States currently had enough health masks in existence.
"Of course not," he replied, "or else we wouldn't be asking for more." Health workers may need 300 million masks in case of an outbreak, he added.
Azar said he was alarmed by the transmission of the virus from person to person in other parts of the world without an identifiable connection with confirmed cases, and what that could mean for the way the virus can spread in the United States.
But other federal health officials were trying to calm concerns.
"You don't need to do anything different from what you're already doing," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a press conference.
Federal officials were just trying to tell Americans that if an outbreak occurs, he added, "these are the things you want to think about."
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, declared on CNBC that the coronavirus had been "contained,quot; and that it would not do serious damage to the economy.
"I don't think it will be an economic tragedy at all," Kudlow said.
Preparations for responding to a potential outbreak have begun, government officials said, but they are far from complete.
It is still difficult to diagnose the infection. The C.D.C. It performs most of the tests, and samples must be sent from state and local laboratories to the agency in Atlanta, a process that takes days.
The C.D.C. He had manufactured diagnostic kits for use by state and local laboratories, but the kits proved to be defective. The replacements have not yet been distributed.
While the nation's hospitals have had to handle only a few dozen cases to date, many are increasing efforts to prepare for a generalized outbreak.
"We have been planning this for weeks and weeks," said Dr. Michael S. Phillips, an infectious disease expert and chief epidemiologist at the NYU Langone Health System in New York City.
Hospital officials assumed that efforts to contain the virus would delay, not prevent, a sustained pandemic transmission of the coronavirus on more than one continent.
"We are really organizing it, from a minor problem of a small number of patients, to a full-fledged community," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, director of quality at Northwell Health, which operates 23 hospitals on Long Island and elsewhere of the world. NY.
Hospital administrators across the country anticipate a wave of patients who could force their intensive care units and isolation rooms. Many are beginning to keep medical supplies, including masks and specialized fans.
"It is a special concern that there is a shortage, a worldwide shortage, of personal protective equipment," said Nancy Foster, vice president of the American Hospital Association.
Many hospitals say they also plan to treat so many patients outside their facilities, using telemedicine to treat people with mild symptoms at home.
"We have plans to increase more and more, and if it expands, the tents," said Dr. Susan Huang, medical director of infection prevention at the Irvine Health System at the University of California. "The hope of containment is fading rapidly."
The epidemic in China has also threatened the supply of some medicines and medical devices on which hospitals depend.
The Food and Drug Administration has been monitoring supplies of approximately 20 important drugs that are manufactured in China or that depend on ingredients made only there, including common medications such as aspirin, ibuprofen and penicillin.
Chinese factories are slowly reopening, authorities said, although transportation remains a challenge because truckers face quarantines or cannot enter certain cities.
Despite the first hospital preparations, there is no vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus, and communities and individuals must prepare other means to protect themselves.
Individually, people can take the recommended measures for other infectious diseases, such as washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough, and staying home and away from others when they are sick.
The World Health Organization said the pace of the new confirmed cases in China, which exceeded 2,000 per day a month ago, had steadily declined, to a minimum of 508 on Monday.
The severe measures imposed by the Chinese authorities to isolate patients and the most affected areas had probably prevented hundreds of thousands of additional infections, the W.H.O. Officials added.
But who. Authorities have also warned that the world is not prepared for a jump in infections, which could overwhelm medical resources in many countries. They also warned that new cases could suddenly resurface in China, while the government struggles to get people back to work.
And there are persistent doubts about the accuracy of the infection figures reported by the Chinese government, which increases the possibility that the true magnitude of the outbreak remains unreported.
Rick Gladstone and Reed Abelson contributed reports from New York; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Emily Cochrane and Deborah Solomon of Washington; Matt Richtel of San Francisco; and Katie Thomas of Chicago.