Buckle up for the Love Is Blind cast meeting

Did you think Netflix would really end? Love is blind with an end of two hours? Like many previous reality shows, Love is blind It is meeting.
On March 5, all couples:Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Carlton Morton Y Jack Diamond, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli, Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten, Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber, Kenny Barnes Y Kelly Chase—He will sit with the hosts Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey to answer all your burning questions about the reality series you have everyone talking about.
Who is still together? What was it like to see the whole drama unfold? Who repents? According to Netflix, expect "more unexpected twists and revelations of the whole season explained by the couples who experienced it." In a press release, Netflix said the meeting was due to demand from viewers.
Love is blind follow the singles "who want to be loved for what they are, rather than for what they seem." The program, which was filmed over the course of a few weeks, followed the singles as they talked to each other in seclusion, only watching the other person after they got engaged. Then, they were taken on vacation to meet physically. After that, the cameras followed them in the real world as they adapted to life as a committed couple and knew each other's family, friends and real life.
See the couples gathered in the photo above.
the Love is blind Reunion will air on the Netflix YouTube page on Thursday, March 5.
