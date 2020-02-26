Buckle up for the Love Is Blind cast meeting

Did you think Netflix would really end? Love is blind with an end of two hours? Like many previous reality shows, Love is blind It is meeting.

On March 5, all couples:Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Carlton Morton Y Jack Diamond, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli, Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten, Matt Barnett Y Lucio amber, Kenny Barnes Y Kelly Chase—He will sit with the hosts Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey to answer all your burning questions about the reality series you have everyone talking about.

Who is still together? What was it like to see the whole drama unfold? Who repents? According to Netflix, expect "more unexpected twists and revelations of the whole season explained by the couples who experienced it." In a press release, Netflix said the meeting was due to demand from viewers.