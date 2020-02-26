BTS and James Corden team up for an epic karaoke

This is really epic.
On Tuesday, Bts United James corden for the last installment of The Late Late ShowFavorite segment of Carpool Karaoke fans. With each member of the popular K-Pop group, the Cats star drove V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA Y I hope around Los Angeles for an episode full of tons of funny surprises.
Once he delivered his speech about getting to work, James began playing the song of the band "MIC Drop,quot; and it was not long before everyone sang and danced. In the style of a true boy band, BTS broke out in a synchronized dance when the song approached the pre-choir.
Before diving into the next song, James made sure to clean the air. "This shouldn't surprise you," he told RM, who is the only member of the group who speaks English fluently. "My Korean is not great." Curious to know how the singer learned English, RM credited friends with helping him pick up the jargon.
While explaining that watching the hit 90s comedy with English subtitles made it easier for him to understand, James joked: "Then, for a few years, were you walking around saying: & # 39; We were on a break! Could you my English? be better? "
For his next melody, the car got stuck Bruno Mars& # 39; "Finesse (Remix)" presenting Cardi B. Once they effortlessly rapped the verse of the "Bodak Yellow,quot; singer and harmonized beautifully for the choir, Jungkook took the spotlight with Bruno-esque's falsetto, all while the night host led the band in another synchronized dance .
Known for his passionate fan base, James asked the band to consider some of the nicknames that have dubbed ARMY. Jin started: "I'm WWH: handsome in the whole world, you know?" A nickname fan, James joked: "That's very strange because that was my nickname at school." Toning, V said: "I am a good boy." But perhaps the best is for Jimin, who has been nicknamed "Mochi,quot; for the popular Japanese dessert.
Next, BTS sang their single "ON,quot;, which appears on their new album. Soul Map: 7. And again, Jungkook showed his pipes dominating the high notes.
After singing along with his song "Black Swan,quot; and vibrating with the band, James took the opportunity to join BTS: "I will leave this job in the blink of an eye to join BTS … I was born ready." To test his boy band skills, BTS insisted that the funny man audition for a place in the group.
Still trying to convince BTS that he would be a valuable asset, James continued: "I think I can come as a dancer because I have movements. I have movements. I dance every week. I dance every week in PLYOJAM, my dance exercise class and you I say it now, I can keep up. "
Determined to show them that he has what it takes, James took BTS to his dance studio and broke some movements.
Watch James audition to be on BTS in the fun video above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.