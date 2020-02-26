BTS and James Corden team up for an epic karaoke

This is really epic.

On Tuesday, Bts United James corden for the last installment of The Late Late ShowFavorite segment of Carpool Karaoke fans. With each member of the popular K-Pop group, the Cats star drove V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA Y I hope around Los Angeles for an episode full of tons of funny surprises.

%MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5813% %MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5814%

Once he delivered his speech about getting to work, James began playing the song of the band "MIC Drop,quot; and it was not long before everyone sang and danced. In the style of a true boy band, BTS broke out in a synchronized dance when the song approached the pre-choir.

%MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5815% %MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5816%

Before diving into the next song, James made sure to clean the air. "This shouldn't surprise you," he told RM, who is the only member of the group who speaks English fluently. "My Korean is not great." Curious to know how the singer learned English, RM credited friends with helping him pick up the jargon.