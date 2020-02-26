Broomfield votes to retire as a partner in the Jefferson Parkway project, which has stagnated for a long time

Stagnant Jefferson Parkway suffered a severe blow Tuesday night when Broomfield City Council voted unanimously to notify the agency that oversees the planned highway that the city would withdraw as a municipal partner in the $ 250 million company after nearly 12 years In that role.

The city cited a high reading of plutonium discovered last summer on the proposed highway road as the main reason behind its decision to withdraw from the Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority.

"After that soil sample, I think it would be irresponsible to move forward with this alignment," Councilman William Lindstedt said Tuesday.

The date of the official departure of Broomfield from the authority, where he has sat next to Jefferson and Arvada County since he helped form the body in May 2008, was not immediately clear, as the city and the county still must Send a notification to the authority board about your decision.

Bill Ray, executive director of the greenway authority, said he was aware of the issue on the Broomfield council agenda on Tuesday.

"If the Broomfield Council approves it, the request will be considered by the members of the Authority in accordance with the negotiation under the terms of the Authority Establishment Agreement," he told Up News Info.

He did not say how the project could progress now that Broomfield made it clear that he does not want to be part of it. Broomfield will probably be asked to pay some money as part of his withdrawal from authority, the staff told the council on Tuesday.

The city and the county have not yet paid the authority the $ 2.5 million they owe in annual fees for 2019.

Councilwoman Guyleen Castriotta was blunt about Broomfield's confusing faith in Jefferson Parkway, a 10-mile stretch of road that would run between Broomfield and Golden and serve as one of the last major segments in Denver's still elusive bypass. She cited the danger of digging up potentially contaminated soils for the toll highway as a reason to take a second look at the project.

"I can't believe they built anything there, it should never have been touched," he said about the land near where the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant had gathered plutonium triggers for the nation's Cold War arsenal for nearly 40 years. "Now we have advice that is health and safety first."

Rocky Flats left a legacy of fires and leaks that spread toxic pollutants throughout the site and beyond. Several residents said Tuesday about the danger of removing soil that could contain plutonium and other substances.

While the plutonium hot spot was news in 2019, all other soil samples taken at or next to the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge that were sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, totaling approximately 350 , show levels of radioactive contamination within the security threshold of the federal government.

Jefferson Parkway has faced strong winds against it in the last year, beginning with the elevated plutonium reading discovered in August along the eastern fence line of the shelter and within the proposed highway corridor. Then, in December, the Jefferson Expressway Group said it was abandoning its consideration as a private sector partner to design and build the green route.

The firm said that "the potential for anticipated (toll) revenues does not adequately support Project costs due to a considerable gap,quot; and also cited "ongoing environmental challenges,quot; as a reason to withdraw. There are still two consortia in the race to build and operate the green route.

Several members of the Broomfield City Council on Tuesday worried about losing a seat at the table when they retired from the greenway authority. Councilman Stan Jezierski said he was torn by the decision he and his colleagues faced.

"The conversation ends to some extent, in regards to Broomfield," he said. "Limit our contribution to the project in the future."

But Councilwoman Heidi Henkel said Broomfield was used to being voted on the board by Arvada and Jefferson County.

"With my experience on the board, we have always been outnumbered 2 to 1," he said.