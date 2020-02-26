Britney Spears shares video of her breaking her foot

Instagram

Britney Spears just posted a painful video to watch. On Wednesday, February 26, the creator of hits "Womanizer" turned to his Instagram account to share with his followers a video that captured the exact moment in which he broke his foot.

In the short video taken in what appeared to be a studio, the "Baby One More Time" singer wore a yellow sports bra and a pair of black shorts. He danced to the rhythm of the music, jumped and did several laps, as well as some hair. However, near the end of the video, a crunch was heard in the studio, and the singer fell to the ground holding her foot.

Introducing the clip, the 38-year-old singer spilled in her caption, "I haven't danced in six months, so it was full of the throttle in this place !!!! And yes …. I know I am Barefoot …. Don Don't laugh but I better grab the floor like that !!!! "She added:" PS, you can hear where I broke my foot here … sorry, it's a little loud !!!!! "

Britney let out the Instagram images just over a week after they saw her wearing a medical boot while visiting a tanning salon in Los Angeles. Days after the sighting, her boyfriend Sam Asghari confirmed that he had broken a bone in his foot. He shared a series of photos that saw the singer wearing a cast.

"My lioness broke the metatarsal bone in her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing," the personal trainer wrote next to the photos. "When you break something, it tends to heal stronger, especially when you're my girl." He also wanted her quick recovery so that "she can jump, run and dance without stopping."

Adam Rippon reacted to the publication of Britney Spears.

Britney's recent video release has earned her sympathy from several other famous people. Skater Adam Rippon commented: "OMG BRIT. I broke my foot in the same way, except with less lashes and more crying." Actress Selma Blair He said, "You are adorable. And that is full of buzzing. Get well, angel."