Britney Spears returns to Instagram and boy is painful

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram and fans were surprised to see what she posted. After sharing some posts in which he had talked about the hurtful comments that people leave instead, he stopped sharing photos and videos on his official Instagram account, where he has 23.6 million followers. He even stayed away from social media during his "Britney The Zone,quot; experience and on Valentine's Day, Britney remained silent, while her coach / boyfriend Sam Asghari declared his love for the 38-year-old man. Fans worried when Britney was seen around Los Angeles with a cast on her foot. Now, Britney is explaining what happened and why she was wearing a medical boot!

Fans were happy to see Britney return to Instagram and she shared a series of photos and videos, including some old and new ones.

First, he apologized for not attending the Britney The Zone experience, then shared some images of Hawaii, including some beach scenes he had published more than a year ago. He also shared a horrible video where he danced and then broke his foot. The worst part of the video, for those who are apprehensive, is that you can really hear Britney's break!

You can watch the video that Britney shared where he broke his foot in the next video player.

Britney explained that she was dancing at home, in her studio and that the injury occurred after she had not danced for six months. It is not clear why Britney had not danced for six months and if she had a previous injury in the area. Britney has been performing yoga routines with her coach / boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Sam shared photos and videos of Britney in the hospital after breaking her foot with the full cast on her leg. You can see the ones below.

Sam shared the following title.

"When you break something, it tends to heal stronger, especially when you are my girl👌🏽 my lioness broke her metatarsal bone in her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing 💃 wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance take her off 💪 🏽 #stronger ”

Interestingly, Sam did not appear in the video when Britney broke her foot, as it seems she was dancing alone. Maybe it would be better for Britney to continue her training routines with Sam.

Are you a Britney Spears fan?

Were you surprised to see that she broke her dancing foot?



