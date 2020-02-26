British pop singer Duffy: "I was raped, drugged and detained for a few days,quot;

British singer Duffy was online Tuesday after she revealed that her break in the music industry was because she was allegedly drugged, raped and held captive for several days.

Duffy made the amazing revelation through his social networks:

"You can only imagine how many times I thought about writing this …" Duffy started his post. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why … The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days. Of course she survived. "

