British pop singer Duffy: "I was raped, drugged and detained for a few days,quot;

British singer Duffy was online Tuesday after she revealed that her break in the music industry was because she was allegedly drugged, raped and held captive for several days.

Duffy made the amazing revelation through his social networks:

"You can only imagine how many times I thought about writing this …" Duffy started his post. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why … The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days. Of course she survived. "

She continued: "The recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I promised to want to feel the sun again in my heart, the sun now shines." You wonder why I didn't choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I wondered, how can I sing from the heart if it's broken? And slowly it's intact … I have a sacred love and a sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. They have been friends. I want to thank you for that x ".

Duffy did not name his alleged attacker or say whether or not legal action was taken against the author (s), but his fans were filled with kind words and messages of support after his surprising announcement.