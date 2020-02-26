British politicians "covered up child sexual abuse for decades,quot; | UK news

%MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd11% %MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd12%

British politicians turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of children and actively concealed the accusations for decades, an independent investigation into historical sexual crimes in Westminster has found.

The investigation found no evidence of an organized pedophile network in its review of the period, which ranges from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd13% %MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd14%

But the report found that "Westminster institutions have failed significantly in their responses to allegations of child sexual abuse."

%MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd15% %MINIFYHTML01d0310ad6b940d1dc514a252acf32bd16%

"This included not recognizing it, turning a blind eye, actively protecting and protecting sexual abusers of children and covering up the accusations," the report summary said.

The 173 page report, published on Tuesday, they discovered that several members of parliament in the seventies and eighties, including Peter Morrison and Cyril Smith, were "known or rumored to be active in their sexual interest in children and were protected from prosecution in various ways," by the police, prosecutors and political parties

Peter Morrison was the private secretary of Margaret Thatcher, the British prime minister at the time.

Both Morrison and Smith received chivalry, a British honor that bestows the title of "Lord."

The investigation found that about 30 cases of honors were lost after being convicted of crimes related to sexual abuse.

Thatcher also pressed for a gentleman's degree for Jimmy Savile, which he obtained in 1990, despite media revelations about the sexual abuse of children by the television host, according to the investigation. Public acceptance of pedophilia and changes in the law to allow adults to have sex with children.

Some charities accepted him as the voice of an oppressed sexual minority and participated in the gay pride march in London in 1983.

"The objectives of PIE received silly and mistaken support for several years from people and organizations that should have known better … There was a fundamental failure to see the problem and a lack of moral courage to face it," the report said.

The investigation found no evidence that the Interior Ministry financed the campaign group.

British conservative politician Peter Morrison was the personal secretary of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (File: Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Interior Secretary Priti Patel praised the "strength and courage,quot; of the victims who testified during the investigation.

"The government will review this report and consider how to respond to its content in due course," he said in a statement.

The Independent Investigation on Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), of which the Westminster investigation is a chapter, is one of the largest and most expensive ever conducted in the United Kingdom.

It started operating in 2017 and is expected to take five years to complete.