Brie and Nikki Bella about their identical pregnancies

It is safe to say that the Bella Twins are living their best lives.
It's not just both Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella expecting children with their respective partners, but they are about to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame. Therefore, it was not surprising when the Total fine the stars opened on the next honor during the new Wednesday of Wednesday The podcast of Fine.
As the famous twins detailed, they were looking for a shared pregnancy craving when they received a call from the WWE chief Vince McMahon.
"So, it was really great because, Nicole and I were together in the car driving." Daniel BryanThe wife noticed. "And I don't even know where we were going, probably having lunch. I'm sure we crave …"
"A tuna sandwich is like our biggest craving," Nikki said.
Still, this lunch was different from any other, as they learned from McMahon that they were going to be members of the Hall of Fame during week 36 of WrestleMania. As the Total divas the personalities "are completely retired,quot;, this is probably the perfect end to their illustrious wrestling races.
"Nikki can never go back to the ring and I don't have a plan, I want to grow my family and I'm simply experiencing my new chapter in life," explained the future mother of two children. "But you literally looked at each other and yelled and he said:" Well, I expected you to say that. "
Like E! fans surely know, both Nikki and Brie officially hung up their team during the fourth season of Total fine.
"It was definitely a moment that I will remember for the rest of my life because it is like when you have dedicated so much to a career and a company for so long and you have given everything, your body, your everything, your life, all of that, your time, there is nothing more amazing than the man who manages everything to call you and just say the most amazing things about you " Artem Chigvintsevadded the lady. "It just makes me feel very appreciated. In our industry, it's like winning an Oscar. When you're inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's the highest and highest achievement we can get."
Of course, this was not the only update that Brie and Nikki had to share. According to the E! personalities, have already reached some exciting milestones in their pregnancies.
According to Nikki, she is "a little over 16 weeks,quot; pregnant and said that her little girl already has personality.
"Artem and I were able to see our baby two days ago. Oh my God, boys, our baby, I know everyone feels this way, which you should, is so cute and it's like babies already have personalities," said Nikki. "Like our baby was flexing for us and then you're so proud that I'm going to show off. Our doctor said: & # 39; I can't believe the fat that's already around the arm & # 39;".
Phamous / BACKGRID
Apparently, Nikki and Artem's unborn baby is "really screwed up,quot; and "very strong." In fact, Nikki predicted that this baby will be "Artem's mini,quot;.
"But the legs that keep pressing against my uterus, look like long dancer legs," continued co-owner Belle Radici. "Our baby, every time I look at him, I say, & # 39; This is Artem's mini & # 39;".
As for Brie? She is currently 18 weeks pregnant and begins to feel her baby move. Not to mention, she's amazed at how synchronized she is with her pregnant twin.
"At WWE, everyone came and said, & # 39; Honestly, didn't they plan it? & # 39; I swear, if you want to undergo lie detection tests, we don't plan this, and if you are mothers or are trying to having a baby, you know, they just can't plan pregnancy. It's very difficult to get pregnant. " Birdie DanielsonThe mother transmitted. "Everything about Nicole and I, we're like, we feel the same, our cravings are the same, everything is identical and it's driving me crazy because none of this is what I went through with Birdie."
"It's strange, it's like we have our own twins, but they're growing in different bellies," Nikki joked.
Congratulations again, Brie and Nikki!
Total fine returns on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!