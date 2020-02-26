Brie and Nikki Bella about their identical pregnancies

It is safe to say that the Bella Twins are living their best lives.

It's not just both Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella expecting children with their respective partners, but they are about to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame. Therefore, it was not surprising when the Total fine the stars opened on the next honor during the new Wednesday of Wednesday The podcast of Fine.

%MINIFYHTML00bd947345d5692d73be1dff34b7bd2111% %MINIFYHTML00bd947345d5692d73be1dff34b7bd2112%

As the famous twins detailed, they were looking for a shared pregnancy craving when they received a call from the WWE chief Vince McMahon.

"So, it was really great because, Nicole and I were together in the car driving." Daniel BryanThe wife noticed. "And I don't even know where we were going, probably having lunch. I'm sure we crave …"

"A tuna sandwich is like our biggest craving," Nikki said.

Still, this lunch was different from any other, as they learned from McMahon that they were going to be members of the Hall of Fame during week 36 of WrestleMania. As the Total divas the personalities "are completely retired,quot;, this is probably the perfect end to their illustrious wrestling races.