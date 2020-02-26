Brett Gardner of the Yankees receives a restraining order against the fan due to the & # 39; possibility of injury & # 39;

Yankee gardener Brett Gardner successfully argued in court that he needed a restraining order against a woman accused of harassing him online and in person.

The order, granted by a judge in the Supreme Court of the Bronx (NY) on Monday, prohibits Gina Devasahayam, 46, from approaching 500 feet from Gardner, his family or an MLB stadium due to the "possibility of injuries "to him or his family. . Devashayam has until Thursday to present sufficient evidence to change the ruling.

Devasahayam states that Gardner, 36, is in love with her and publishes about him persistently on social media. He tried to sneak into the visitors clubhouse at Camden Yards in Baltimore last season to see Gardner before being arrested for security, and filed a lawsuit against the Yankees when he was prevented from attending a postseason game in October.

Devasahayam has dismissed the accusations against him and has used his Twitter account as a means to express his perspective. Some of his publications, however, seem to give credence to Gardner's expressed concerns.

Thank you for following the fans after the media explosion today regarding my romantic relationship with Brett, "obsessed,quot; and "crazy,quot; are false descriptions of me, there's a real romance between us! @Yankees https://t.co/dhUGiOhYwC – Gina Devasahayam (@GenetikSignal) February 17, 2020

Throughout the 2019 season, he made suggestive publications about Gardner, even tweeted a photo in front of the place where he wishes to marry him.

Yes, that bat hit at the base of operations gives me pleasure … LOL you look happy 😀 – Gina Devasahayam (@GenetikSignal) August 28, 2019

Please don't get mad at the shelter, you're a fabulous beast Gardy, I love you ❤️ Will you invite me on your trip to the west coast in a week? @Yankees – Gina Devasahayam (@GenetikSignal) April 13, 2019

Gardner is married. He stated in court documents that he had never met Devasahayam.