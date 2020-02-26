Brett Gardner of the Yankees receives a restraining order against the fan due to the & # 39; possibility of injury & # 39;

Yankee gardener Brett Gardner successfully argued in court that he needed a restraining order against a woman accused of harassing him online and in person.

The order, granted by a judge in the Supreme Court of the Bronx (NY) on Monday, prohibits Gina Devasahayam, 46, from approaching 500 feet from Gardner, his family or an MLB stadium due to the "possibility of injuries "to him or his family. . Devashayam has until Thursday to present sufficient evidence to change the ruling.

Devasahayam states that Gardner, 36, is in love with her and publishes about him persistently on social media. He tried to sneak into the visitors clubhouse at Camden Yards in Baltimore last season to see Gardner before being arrested for security, and filed a lawsuit against the Yankees when he was prevented from attending a postseason game in October.

Devasahayam has dismissed the accusations against him and has used his Twitter account as a means to express his perspective. Some of his publications, however, seem to give credence to Gardner's expressed concerns.

Throughout the 2019 season, he made suggestive publications about Gardner, even tweeted a photo in front of the place where he wishes to marry him.

Gardner is married. He stated in court documents that he had never met Devasahayam.

