Breaking the fief of the bitter bomb rules of Jax and Sandoval

Often, when people grow up, they separate. We've all been through that, whether it's a romantic couple, a childhood friend, a high school best friend who now sells essential oils on Facebook … but most people don't have to keep filming a successful reality together Show. I like Jax Taylor Y Tom Sandoval, whose continued enmity has dominated this season of Vanderpump Rules.

For eight seasons, fans have seen the best friends, who were close years before the Bravo series even had an idea of Lisa Vanderpumpthe mind stays close through the thicket (remember when Jax slept with Tom's girlfriend Kristen Doute while I was asleep in the next room?) and thin (How many trips to Las Vegas have passed out now?).

But his current enmity feels different from any of his previous fights; It feels more raw and real in the way that a fight between two people with a true story can only be felt. You can't stop thinking: do these two even like each other or is it nostalgia for their past friendship (and work as reality television stars) that hold them together for almost 20 years?