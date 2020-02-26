Breaking the fief of the bitter bomb rules of Jax and Sandoval

Often, when people grow up, they separate. We've all been through that, whether it's a romantic couple, a childhood friend, a high school best friend who now sells essential oils on Facebook … but most people don't have to keep filming a successful reality together Show. I like Jax Taylor Y Tom Sandoval, whose continued enmity has dominated this season of Vanderpump Rules.
For eight seasons, fans have seen the best friends, who were close years before the Bravo series even had an idea of Lisa Vanderpumpthe mind stays close through the thicket (remember when Jax slept with Tom's girlfriend Kristen Doute while I was asleep in the next room?) and thin (How many trips to Las Vegas have passed out now?).
But his current enmity feels different from any of his previous fights; It feels more raw and real in the way that a fight between two people with a true story can only be felt. You can't stop thinking: do these two even like each other or is it nostalgia for their past friendship (and work as reality television stars) that hold them together for almost 20 years?
It is difficult even to determine when this dispute really began, but all fans suspected that something was happening as of August, when Jax, 40, made headlines when he stopped following many of his co-stars, including Tom and Ariana, on social networks right after filming. in season eight wrapped. (Tom and Ariana stopped following Jax too).
Shortly after, he explained his decision to block some of the Pump rules crew counting We weekly, "I go through my phases in social networks, usually when it's after a couple of drinks and then I go through the blocking phase … they want to say something and see what they can do, so I block them. As for the blocking of my castmates, I have unlocked one of them, Kristen, and two others remain locked and will remain locked. "
It was strange, considering only one month before the blockade was closed. Tom, 36, was the best man at Jax's wedding Brittany Cartwright in June 2019. But he advances quickly six months later, and Jax admits in interviews that he regrets having Tom by his side on the big day.
"I changed my mind and allowed him not only to come to the wedding, but to be at my wedding and I'm sorry, yes," Jax told ET. "I just wish I had agreed with what I said. I felt I was a little intimidated to bring it back."
While the season eight premiere saw Jax contemplate taking Tom out of the wedding party after feeling that the TomTom owner was not dedicated enough to his groomsman duties, it was still shocking to hear SUR's bartender admit your regret
"I wish I was at the wedding, I just wish I wasn't at the wedding, if that makes any sense," Jax said. "Everyone up there plays a very important role in my life, from the moment I moved to Los Angeles until the day I got married. That's why I had so many (groomsmen) and I couldn't choose one. Each one of those Guys, I love both individually, and they have done a lot for me, and I know you know the things that were going on with Tom, only … it didn't make sense for him to be standing next to me.
Jax has doubled in that sentiment as the season unfolds, arriving on Twitter after the February 18 episode was broadcast, which focused on the controversy surrounding his original pastor, whose hateful homophobic comments had come out to The light months before.
At the end of the episode, Tom approached Jax, questioning his and Brittany's reasons for the delay in the pastor's dismissal. Things intensified rapidly, ending with Brittany crying and Jax threatening to throw Tom out of the wedding party.
Of course, seeing how the wedding took place in June and many photos of the big day in Kentucky have already been published, fans know that Tom was finally next to Jax on the big day.
In response to fans, Jax wrote of having Tom at the wedding party, "I made a big mistake."
Not as active in social networks as his co-star, Tom addressed Jax's comments in an interview.
"That is really sad and it hurts to feel someone say that," he said We weekly of the regrets of Jax's wedding party.
Kels Malicote Photography
Both reality stars said that viewers will continue to see the development of the drama (and the temporal resolution) surrounding the wedding, they simply have different opinions about exactly what will happen.
"There are some things he did during this season that were not yet played and that were simply not required, absolutely unnecessary, below the belt, they should never happen to a friend, and I made the decision not to do it. I want him to be there," Jax told ET before Pastor-Gate. "I don't want to give it away, but it's really not necessary."
What Jax said was that Tom didn't wonder why it took Lisa Vanderpump to ask the couple about their pastor's comments to encourage them to take action to fire him and find a new official in Throw bass.
"The retrospective is always 20/20, if I had known I was going to have that reaction, I don't know if I would have mentioned it," Sandoval said. We weekly to address the problem in SUR manager Peter Madrigalbirthday party "But I want to say that these are the things you do as a friend, these are the things I would expect from my friend and vice versa."
However, for Jax, the conversation felt calculated, writing on Twitter: "Hey, let's wait until we have a party for poor Peter who just wants to have a good time, and the cameras are ready to talk about this … you had all day to talk to me about this. It just ruined the party so you can get attention in my opinion. "
He later tweeted: "Tom does things for television and it looks good. Period. You all live in a fantasy world."
Before the wedding, Tom hinted that We weekly That part of the tension may come from Jax's expectations.
"Something you will notice, and I guess I am honored by this, but neither am I, it is a bit frustrating, but I feel that Jax keeps me on different levels than other people," he explained.
"I didn't see Jax do much for anything (Tom) Schwartz"The wedding, but for some reason he expects everyone else to move mountains for him and his wedding and be on duty at any time of day, at any time of night," Tom continued. "And I can appreciate that, but I do my best. I think I made up for it at the wedding, as you will see."
However, all we've seen so far is that Jax fired Tom as his best man in the episode last night, filling his place with Randall emmett, Lala KentHis boyfriend, after he did not receive the apology he wanted.
But it's not just the tension of the wedding that has caused his enmity to continue, since Jax's negative comments about Tom's relationship with Ariana have provoked drama.
During an appearance in January Watch what happens liveJax implied that Ariana was a lesbian when a caller asked her if she thought Tom was "just jealous,quot; because he wasn't getting married. Jax said the reason why Ariana didn't want to marry or have children was because she "likes women."
Ariana, who is bisexual, cheered on Twitter.
And talking with We weeklyTom said he didn't even try to talk to Jax after making the comment, saying, "It's not worth it. What am I going to get from him? I saw him about two days later, he went into TomTom and he gave me a high five and I thought, there you have it. "
He continued: "I think Jax does a lot of things to react or anything. I don't know, or because he's mad at me, he's going to discredit me as much as possible. Classic tactics."
Another piece of the puzzle? His strange competitiveness about his recent home purchases. (The less said about this, the better).
As for the current situation among the struggling friends, Sandoval said coldly: "We are fine. We are cordial. This is something that is Jax's choice. I feel sorry for that guy."
Ironically, this week is the fourth anniversary of one of Jax and Tom's most epic confrontations on the show, in which Jax said infamously: "Dude, stop acting like you're number one … king in this group, man. I'm the number one guy in this group. "
Listen, we are not therapists, but we have seen them on television, including this program, but we believe that this whole dispute dates back to that moment.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML9e0c9e8a8afa0fea8fb6c04d82de671617%