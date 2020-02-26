Brazil confirms first case of coronavirus in Latin America | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc11% %MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc12%

The Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday the first case of a new rapidly spreading coronavirus in Latin America, diagnosing a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who recently returned from Italy.

The diagnosis occurs during the carnival holidays of Brazil, a peak for national trips when millions of revelers go to the main cities to celebrate noisy street celebrations.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc13% %MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc14%

The patient, a resident of Sao Paulo, had traveled to Lombardy, in northern Italy, from February 9 to 21 and had symptoms compatible with the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc15% %MINIFYHTML097e68888913d04a1851789b76ee5dbc16%

Italy has been the most affected by the outbreak in Europe, with more than 350 reported cases and 11 deaths.

The first Brazilian patient is still in good health and will be monitored in isolation during the next 14 days, Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said in a written statement.

Brazilian health agency Anvisa said it had requested a list of passengers on its same flight from Italy to Brazil.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health is tracking 20 suspected cases of the new coronavirus, authorities said, as travelers return from Asia and Europe.

It is believed that the new coronavirus originated in a wildlife sale market in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

In mainland China, 2,715 people died from COVID-19, as the disease is officially known, while more than 78,064 infections have been confirmed, according to the World Health Organization.

Concerns about the economic effects of the disease have eliminated more than $ 3 billion worth of falling stock markets in the last four trading sessions.

The Brazilian stock market, which has been closed since last week due to the carnival holiday, will open at 1:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday. Brazilian stocks in publicly traded funds in New York have fallen almost 6 percent this week.