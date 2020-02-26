Brad Pitt and more stars urge fans to register to vote in a new video

Super Tuesday is just around the corner.

In a new public service announcement published by W Wednesday magazine Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and more stars urged viewers to register to vote.

"I vote because I believe in change,quot;, many of the A-listers echoed throughout the clip

Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Willem Dafoe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Shia LaBeouf, Taylor Russell Y Dakota Fanning They were among the many other celebrities that appear in the star-filled video.

"I vote. We should all vote," Sandler said in a moment.

Whatever the political positions of the spectators, celebrities simply encouraged them to "register to vote and be heard."

"Go vote!" LaBeouf said.

At the end of the clip, there was a call to action for viewers to visit www.vote.gov.

Super Tuesday is March 3. Be sure to mark your calendars! Voters in 14 states (Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia) and a U.S. territory. UU., American Samoa, will cast their vote to express their opinion. in the nomination contests this primary presidential season.