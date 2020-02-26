Boston Pops 2020 season announcement: Sting, Guster and more guests

%MINIFYHTML8f32560d6538f2a11f9accd48f00960e11% %MINIFYHTML8f32560d6538f2a11f9accd48f00960e12%

The Boston Pops celebrate Keith Lockhart's 25 years as director with a series of special guests and performances for his 2020 season, including Sting, Guster, Amanda Palmer and Penn & Teller.

Lockhart, who made his Pops debut in 1993 two years before his appointment to the role of conductor in 1995, said in a press release that he was "excited and humble,quot; to reach the milestone.

"A quarter of a century ago, when I started as a Boston Pops orchestra conductor, I was amazed at the fact that the BSO would risk naming a relatively unknown conductor as the leader of the Boston Pops, and that he would continue in the footsteps of figures legendary like John Williams and Arthur Fiedler, "Lockhart said." My most sincere hope is that everyone here in the Boston Pops has continued to provide our beloved audiences with the unique art and entertainment brand of the orchestra that has always made it in an emblematic institution in Boston and in the nationally loved ensemble that we like to call America. Orchestra. "

The season, which runs from May 6 to June 13, will feature two Pops veterans during the opening week: the comedy duo Penn & Teller, who first appeared during Lockhart's inaugural year as director in 1995 , and the independent rock group Guster, which made its Pops. He will debut in 2005. Both acts will share the stage with Boston Pops musicians during the first half of the show while performing some of Lockhart's favorite songs, including the selections of George Gershwin and Antonin Dvořák.

The orchestra will also dedicate several nights to "Star Wars,quot; and the work of the legendary composer and former director of Boston Pops, John Williams. On the 13th, 14th, 16th and 23rd, the Pops will provide a live orchestral accompaniment to "The Empire Strikes Back," while "Star Wars: The Story in Music,quot; on June 10 presents excerpts from Williams' scores for Nine movies in the series.

Continuing in the line of notable composers and their famous film scores, the Pops will present "The wonderful world of Alan Menken's music,quot; on May 27, 28 and 30, making an extensive tour through a selection of Menken scores , which includes "The Little Mermaid,quot;, "Beauty and the Beast,quot;, "Aladdin,quot;, "The Little Shop of Horrors,quot; and "Newsies,quot;.

For the biggest fundraiser of the year of the Pops – Presidents at Pops on June 9 – Lockhart will join the musician Sting, winner of the Grammy. After cocktails and dinner, the former leader of The Police will join Lockhart for a concert that will begin at 8 p.m.

On June 11 and 12, Lexington composer, performer, author and native, Amanda Palmer, will join her husband, writer and narrator Neil Gaiman, for a night of songs, poetry and stories.

The season closes on June 13 with the 28th annual Gospel Night, with the return of director Charles Floyd, the Boston Pops Gospel Choir and gospel singer Smokie Norful as a special guest.

Tickets for the 2020 Boston Pops season, which start at $ 31, are available starting at noon on Thursday, February 27, visiting in person at the Symphony Hall box office, calling 888-266-1200, or visiting bostonpops.org .